The Beatrice boys and girls basketball teams both fell in their regular season finales Friday night at the O-Zone in Beatrice.

The Lady O fell to Waverly 66-57.

Beatrice jumped out to a 19-12 lead in the first quarter and maintained a 29-23 lead at half time.

Waverly was able to come back and tie the game 37-37 in the third quarter before outscoring the Lady O 29-20 in the fourth quarter to get the 66-57 win.

The Lady O finishes the season with a 15-4 record and have earned the No. 1 seed in the B-1 Subdistrict. They received a first round bye on Monday night.

On Tuesday, they will play in the final at 6:30 p.m. against the winner of Monday's game between No. 3 seed Crete (6-14) and No. 2 seed Norris (14-8).

Both Beatrice and Norris will play in a district final regardless of their finishing in the B-1Subdistrict.

The Beatrice boys lost to Waverly 55-46 Friday night at the O-Zone in Beatrice.

The Orangemen finish the season with an 11-8 record and will be the No. 3 seed in the B-1 Subdistrict that will be hosted by Crete.

Beatrice will play No. 2 seed Norris (14-9) Wednesday night. The winner will face top-seeded Crete on Thursday.

All three boys teams in the B1-1 Subdistrict will likely play in a district final regardless of how they finish in the subdistrict.

Sterling, Freeman girls to play in district finals

The Sterling and Freeman girls basketball teams are one win away from reaching the state tournament.

Sterling (17-6) is the No. 12 seed in Class D1 and they will play at No. 5 seed Elmwood-Murdock (20-5) at 7 p.m. on Friday with the winner going to state.

Freeman (13-11) is the No. 16 seed in Class C2 and they will play No. 1 seed Crofton (22-2) on Friday. That game will take place at Columbus Lakeview High School at 7 p.m. on Friday. The winner heads to state.

The NSAA Girls State Tournament is scheduled for March 1-4 in Lincoln.