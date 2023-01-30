 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orangemen, Lady O finish 3rd in conference

WAHOO -- The Beatrice girls and boys basketball teams won their respective third place games of the Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Saturday in Wahoo.

The Beatrice girls defeated Platteview 46-34. The Lady O jumped out to a 10-7 lead in the first quarter and dominated the second quarter to take a 24-9 lead into the locker room at half time.

They extended their lead to 39-20 in the third quarter on their way to the 46-34 win.

Addie Hatcliff had 13 points for Beatrice while Riley Schwisow had 12, Ellie Jurgens had eight, Avery Barnard had five and Kiera Busboom and Annie Gleason had four each.

The Beatrice girls are now 12-2 on the season and will be in action again Tuesday night when they travel to Norris.

The Beatrice boys defeated Malcolm 55-43 in their third place game on Saturday.

The Orangemen jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the first quarter and led 27-17 at half time. They extended their lead to 37-24 in the third quarter on their way to the 55-43 win.

Tucker Timmerman led the way for Beatrice with 18 points while Crew Meints had 15 and Shelton Crawford had 13. Dominik Salazar had four, Treyson Russell had three and Dawson Loomis had two.

The Beatrice boys are now 9-6 on the season and will be in action again Tuesday night when they travel to Norris.

Sunland hoops scores

Boys

JOHNSON-BROCK 50, SOUTHERN 35

Johnson-Brock 13  11  17  9 -- 50

Southern 7  12  6  10 -- 35

Southern - DNR

STERLING 61, LEWISTON 47

Lewiston 14  16  11  6 -- 47

Sterling 11  19  19  12 -- 61

Lewiston -- Bohling 18, Bledsaw 5, Rule 11, Ray 10, Janssen 3

Sterling -- Horstman 6, Blessing 7, Peery 17, Rathe 2, Wambold 7, McAuliffe 22

SUPERIOR 52, DILLER-ODELL 46

Diller-Odell -- Warren 4, Morgan 13, Wendland 5, Sutton 12, Vitosh 12

TRI COUNTY 70, LOURDES CC 24

Tri County 25  17  20  8 -- 70

Lourdes CC 11  5  6  2 -- 24

Tri County -- C Siems 12, Bales 5, Damrow 4, Strouf 3, Reynolds 8, D Siems 9, Sasse 10, Janssen 8, Wehrman 3, Kapke 8

WILBER-CLATONIA 38, MILFORD 31

Milford 4  10  9  8 -- 31

Wilber-Clatonia 12  4  7  15 -- 38

Wilber-Clatonia - Skleba 11, Pulliam 2, Palmer 2, Zajicek 10, Vasquez 8, Kuhlmann 5

BENNINGTON 57, NORRIS 40

Norris 12  9  13  6  -- 40

Bennington 15  14  16  12 -- 57

Norris - DNR

Girls

JOHNSON-BROCK 51, SOUTHERN 25

Johnson-Brock 13  17  15  6 -- 51

Southern 6  5  9  5 -- 25

Southern -- DNR

MILFORD 50, WILBER-CLATONIA 15

Milford 7  13  13  17 -- 50

Wilber-Clatonia 4  0  5  6 -- 15

Wilber-Clatonia - DNR

STERLING 54, LEWISTON 37

Lewiston 14  9  8  6 -- 37

Sterling 14  21  11  8 -- 54

Lewiston - Anderson 7, K Sanders 16, Dekoning 4, Weyers 5, M Sanders 3, Currie 2

Sterling -- DNR

SUPERIOR 46, DILLER-ODELL 32

Superior 13  14  10  9 -- 46

Diller-Odell 12  9  9  2 -- 32

Diller-Odell - Duis 4, McKinney 3, Weers 23, Hennerberg 2

MCCOOL JUNCTION 35, MERIDIAN 34 OT

Meridian 9  8  5  7  5 -- 34

McCool Junction 7  8  7  7  6 -- 35

Meridian - Niederklein 3, Stewart 3, Filipi 9, Hofstetter 2, Ward 5, Sobtka 10, Dimas 2

ELKHORN NORTH 63, NORRIS 41

Elkhorn North 18  20  9  16 -- 63

Norris 10  9  8  14 -- 41

Norris - Rice 4, Sullivan 6, Piening 2, Tidball 9, Kircher 3, Kohler 5, Johnson 4, Burbach 8

