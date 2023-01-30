Orangemen, Lady O finish 3rd in conference

WAHOO -- The Beatrice girls and boys basketball teams won their respective third place games of the Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Saturday in Wahoo.

The Beatrice girls defeated Platteview 46-34. The Lady O jumped out to a 10-7 lead in the first quarter and dominated the second quarter to take a 24-9 lead into the locker room at half time.

They extended their lead to 39-20 in the third quarter on their way to the 46-34 win.

Addie Hatcliff had 13 points for Beatrice while Riley Schwisow had 12, Ellie Jurgens had eight, Avery Barnard had five and Kiera Busboom and Annie Gleason had four each.

The Beatrice girls are now 12-2 on the season and will be in action again Tuesday night when they travel to Norris.

The Beatrice boys defeated Malcolm 55-43 in their third place game on Saturday.

The Orangemen jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the first quarter and led 27-17 at half time. They extended their lead to 37-24 in the third quarter on their way to the 55-43 win.

Tucker Timmerman led the way for Beatrice with 18 points while Crew Meints had 15 and Shelton Crawford had 13. Dominik Salazar had four, Treyson Russell had three and Dawson Loomis had two.

The Beatrice boys are now 9-6 on the season and will be in action again Tuesday night when they travel to Norris.

Sunland hoops scores Boys JOHNSON-BROCK 50, SOUTHERN 35 Johnson-Brock 13 11 17 9 -- 50 Southern 7 12 6 10 -- 35 Southern - DNR STERLING 61, LEWISTON 47 Lewiston 14 16 11 6 -- 47 Sterling 11 19 19 12 -- 61 Lewiston -- Bohling 18, Bledsaw 5, Rule 11, Ray 10, Janssen 3 Sterling -- Horstman 6, Blessing 7, Peery 17, Rathe 2, Wambold 7, McAuliffe 22 SUPERIOR 52, DILLER-ODELL 46 Diller-Odell -- Warren 4, Morgan 13, Wendland 5, Sutton 12, Vitosh 12 TRI COUNTY 70, LOURDES CC 24 Tri County 25 17 20 8 -- 70 Lourdes CC 11 5 6 2 -- 24 Tri County -- C Siems 12, Bales 5, Damrow 4, Strouf 3, Reynolds 8, D Siems 9, Sasse 10, Janssen 8, Wehrman 3, Kapke 8 WILBER-CLATONIA 38, MILFORD 31 Milford 4 10 9 8 -- 31 Wilber-Clatonia 12 4 7 15 -- 38 Wilber-Clatonia - Skleba 11, Pulliam 2, Palmer 2, Zajicek 10, Vasquez 8, Kuhlmann 5 BENNINGTON 57, NORRIS 40 Norris 12 9 13 6 -- 40 Bennington 15 14 16 12 -- 57 Norris - DNR Girls JOHNSON-BROCK 51, SOUTHERN 25 Johnson-Brock 13 17 15 6 -- 51 Southern 6 5 9 5 -- 25 Southern -- DNR MILFORD 50, WILBER-CLATONIA 15 Milford 7 13 13 17 -- 50 Wilber-Clatonia 4 0 5 6 -- 15 Wilber-Clatonia - DNR STERLING 54, LEWISTON 37 Lewiston 14 9 8 6 -- 37 Sterling 14 21 11 8 -- 54 Lewiston - Anderson 7, K Sanders 16, Dekoning 4, Weyers 5, M Sanders 3, Currie 2 Sterling -- DNR SUPERIOR 46, DILLER-ODELL 32 Superior 13 14 10 9 -- 46 Diller-Odell 12 9 9 2 -- 32 Diller-Odell - Duis 4, McKinney 3, Weers 23, Hennerberg 2 MCCOOL JUNCTION 35, MERIDIAN 34 OT Meridian 9 8 5 7 5 -- 34 McCool Junction 7 8 7 7 6 -- 35 Meridian - Niederklein 3, Stewart 3, Filipi 9, Hofstetter 2, Ward 5, Sobtka 10, Dimas 2 ELKHORN NORTH 63, NORRIS 41 Elkhorn North 18 20 9 16 -- 63 Norris 10 9 8 14 -- 41 Norris - Rice 4, Sullivan 6, Piening 2, Tidball 9, Kircher 3, Kohler 5, Johnson 4, Burbach 8