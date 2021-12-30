Orangemen, Lady O get bounce back wins

NORTH PLATTE -- The Beatrice boys and girls basketball teams were able to salvage wins in their consolation games of the North Platte Holiday Tournament.

The boys team snapped a two game losing streak with a 50-47 win over host team North Platte on Wednesday.

Beatrice jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter and four points from Crew Meints, a three pointer by Shelton Crawford, a three point play by Tucker Timmerman and a basket by Elliot Jurgens.

North Platte finally snapped the run with two straight baskets, but Timmerman was able to beat the first quarter buzzer with a three pointer to make it 15-4.

North Platte then started the second quarter on a 16-4 run to take a 20-19 lead. All four of Beatrice's points came from Timmerman.

Beatrice finished the first half strong, though, as Jurgens and Timmerman knocked down three pointers to make it 25-20 at the half.

Jurgens opened the third quarter with a three pointer and Luke Feist followed that up with back-to-back baskets to extend Beatrice's lead to 32-20.

Jurgens answered a North Platte basket with two free throws and Feist would answer North Platte's next basket with one free throw to make it 35-24.

After another basket by North Platte, Timmerman would answer with a take to the basket, but the home team would score the last six points of the third quarter to make it 37-31.

Jurgens opened the fourth quarter with a jumper, but North Platte answered with a three pointer. Crawford then connected with a three pointer to make it 42-34.

Timmerman answered a North Platte basket with a put back basket to make it 44-36. North Platte then scored seven straight points to get within one at 44-43.

Meints hit two free throws and Elliot Jurgens hit four free throws down the stretch and Beatrice led 50-47 with 12 seconds remaining in the game. Jurgens then got a steal to seal the win.

Timmerman led the way for Beatrice with 17 points while Jurgens had 16 points. Meints and Crawford had six points each while Feist had five points.

The Beatrice boys improve to 6-2 on the season and will be in action again next Thursday, Jan. 6 when they host York.

The Lady O used a dominant second half to win their consolation game over Platteview 38-19.

Beatrice trailed by three at half time, but gave up just four points the entire second half on their way to the win.

Platteview scored the first three points of the game, but the Lady O answered with an 8-0 run. Avery Barnard ignited the run with a basket and Addie Hatcliff followed that up with a take to the hoop.

Chelsea Leners then scored off an assist from Barnard. A basket by Schwisow capped the run. Beatrice would lead 8-5 after the first quarter.

Schwisow would score four points in the second quarter, but that would be the only scoring for the Lady O as Platteview took a 15-12 half time lead.

Leners immediately tied the game with a three pointer in the third quarter. Two free throws by Hatcliff, a basket in the post by Leners and a put back basket by Morgan Mahoney gave Beatrice a 21-15 lead.

Platteview knocked down a three pointer to finally end the Beatrice run, but that would be their only points of the quarter. Four straight points by Hatcliff followed by four straight points by Schwisow made it 29-18 entering the fourth quarter.

Schwisow opened the fourth quarter with a basket, but was injured on the play and never returned to the game.

A free throw by Kiera Busboom followed by a steal and lay up by Hatcliff made it 34-18. Busboom and Ellie Jurgens had two more baskets to finish the fourth quarter, making the final score 38-19.

Schwisow lead the Beatrice with 12 points before departing with her injury. Hatcliff had 10 points, Leners had seven points, Busboom had three points and Mahoney and Jurgens had two points each.

Beatrice improves to 6-2 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Fairbury.

