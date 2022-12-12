Orangemen, Lady O hoops sweep Ralston

AURORA -- The Beatrice girls kept their undefeated season alive against Aurora on Saturday while the Orangemen improved their record to 2-1.

The Lady O coasted to a 66-36 win over the Huskies, improving their record to 3-0 on the season.

Beatrice jumped out to a 15-10 lead in the first quarter and extended that lead to 33-17 in the second quarter. They extended their lead to 55-25 in the third quarter on their way to the 66-36 win.

Riley Schwisow led the way for Beatrice with 15 points while Ellie Jurgens had 13 points.

Kiera Busboom had nine points, Annie Gleason had eight points, Delanie Roeder and Addie Hatcliff had seven points each, Avery Barnard had four points and Anni Glynn had three points.

"It was great to have a lot of girls scoring for us," said Beatrice coach Jalen Weeks. "We did a great job of running in transition and got some easy points doing that. I'm happy to have a great start to the season and ready to see the team compete against two really good opponents this week."

The Lady O will travel to Platteview on Tuesday before hosting Malcolm on Friday.

It took the Beatrice boys an on overtime period to pull away from Aurora on Saturady.

The game was tied 28-28 at the end of regulation, but Beatrice outscored the Huskies 11-2 in overtime to win 39-30.

Shelton Crawford led the way for Beatrice with 14 points, including seven of those points coming in overtime. Tucker Timmerman had 10 points, Treyson Russell had eight points, Dawson Loomis had four points, Luke Feist had two points and Crew Meints had one point.

The Beatrice boys will also travel to Platteview on Tuesday before hosting Malcolm on Friday.

Other Sunland basketball scores Girls CROSS COUNTY 49, MERIDIAN 30 Meridian 7 11 12 0 -- 30 Cross County 13 14 10 12 -- 49 Meridian--Pribyl 6, Stewart 2, Filipi 8, Hofstetter 5, Ward 4, Sobotka 2, Dimas 3. Cross County--Dickey 13, E. Peterson 4, L. Peterson 16, Linn 2, Waller 2, Anderson 6, Kelley 6. MILFORD 53, FAIRBURY 25 Milford 16 14 17 6 -- 53 Fairbury 6 11 6 2 -- 25 Milford--Kontor 1, A. Roth 9, Miller 24, Yeackley 5, T. Roth 8, M. Roth 2, Stauffer 4. Fairbury--Vocelka 2, Starr 2, Robertson 7, Friesen 2, Ohlde 5, Sipek 2, Kroeker 5. NORRIS 46, ELKHORN 18 Elkhorn 4 5 2 7 -- 18 Norris 6 11 15 14 -- 46 Elkhorn--Hague 8, Janvrin 3, Villwok 2, Nuismer 5. Norris--Rice 7, Sullivan 5, Keetle 1, Tidball 2, Chambers 3, Piening 3, Kohler 7, Johnson 7, Burbach 11. PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 70, PAWNEE CITY 26 Parkview Christian 25 22 15 8 -- 70 Pawnee City 6 10 5 5 -- 26 Parkview Christian--Pastrelo 19, Dos Santos 18, Cabrales 15, Cole 11, Ulrich 7. Pawnee City--Friedly 8, Osborne 6, Gottula 4, Ottersberg 4, Pierce 2, Fender 2. THAYER CENTRAL 37, FAIRBURY 33 Thayer Central 8 6 12 11 -- 37 Fairbury 9 7 9 8 -- 33 Fairbury -- M Ohlde - 9, Kroeker 8, Robertson 8, I Ohlde 5, Vocelka 3 LOURDES 55, HTRS 31 Lourdes 15 12 22 6 -- 55 HTRS 8 3 6 14 -- 31 HTRS -- McNealy 20, Glathar 6, Bohling 3, McClarnen 2 STERLING 69, DILLER-ODELL 46 Diller-Odell 14 10 12 10 -- 46 Sterling 14 26 19 10 -- 69 Diller-Odell -- Duis 14, Vilda 10, Hennerberg 7, Weers 6, Heidemann 4, Hajek 3, Krieger 2 Sterling -- DNR Other Sunland girls scores Centennial 59, Tri County 26 Falls City 36, Freeman 31 Southern 35, Deshler 23 Superior 53, Wilber-Clatonia 43 Fillmore Central 33, Freeman 30 Southern 42, Tri County 32 Boys DILLER-ODELL 59, STERLING 42 Diller-Odell 19 10 18 12 -- 59 Sterling 18 8 5 11 -- 42 Diller-Odell--Morgan 24, Sutton 16, Warren 7, Engelman 2, Schultis 2, Wendland 2 Vitosh 3. Sterling--Horstman 12, Harms 2, Peery 10, Rathe 1, Wambold 4, McAuliffe 13. ELKHORN 50, NORRIS 48 Elkhorn 12 12 14 12 -- 50 Norris 18 12 7 11 -- 48 Elkhorn--stats not available. Norris--Klein 12, Godtel 5, Boesiger 15, Garner 7, Wubbels 9. FAIRBURY 50, MILFORD 34 Fairbury 10 13 16 11 -- 50 Milford 8 11 5 10 -- 34 Fairbury--Atkins 1, Starr 5, Martin 9, Biehl 24, Watson 2, Prellwitz 3, Carel 2, Judd 4. Milford--Mullet 1, Stutzman 4, Brown 2, Nitzsche 11, Girmus 14, Piening 2. FAIRBURY 49, THAYER CENTRALl 41 Thayer Central 16 8 9 8 -- 41 Fairbury 12 8 20 9 - 49 Fairbury -- Starr 15, Martin 12, Prellwitz 7, Biehl 6, Judd 5, Runge 2, Watson 2 JCC 55, PAWNEE CITY 43 JCC 6 15 13 21 -- 55 Pawnee City 9 8 11 15 -- 43 JCC -- DNR Pawnee City -- Farwell 17, Kling 16, Menninga 4, Marteney 4, Horst 2 TRI COUNTY 42, SOUTHERN 27 Tri County -- Siems 17, Ca. Bales 6, Co. Bales 5, Reynolds 4, Janssen 4, Sasse 3, Strouf 2, Gronemeyer 1 TRI COUNTY 46, CENTENNIAL 35 Centennial 11 5 6 13 -- 35 Tri County 7 8 13 18 -- 46 Tri County -- Sasse 18, Siems 13, Ca Bales 8, Janssen 4, Strouf 3 LOURDES CC 54, HTRS 42 HTRS -- Dunlap 10, Leech 7, Bohling 5, Hunzeker 5, Koziol 5, Glathar 3, Davis 3, Penisson 2, Vaughan 2 Other Sunland boys scores Freeman 70 Falls City 24 Freeman 57, Fillmore Central 31 Wilber-Clatonia 47, Superior 30 Southern 59, Deshler 36