Orangemen, Lady O pick up wins

The Beatrice boys and girls soccer teams both picked up wins Thursday night.

The Orangemen traveled to Norris and won in thrilling fashion. The two teams went two halves and two overtime periods without scoring a single goal, forcing the game into penalty kicks.

Rudolfo Cuevas was the first Beatrice player to kick and he was able to find the back of the net. Norris' first kicker also scored, tying it up 1-1.

Colt Dittbrenner was up next for the Orangemen and he scored. Beatrice goalie Connor Kelley was then able to get a save, giving Beatrice a 2-1 lead.

Evan Oltmans was the next kicker for Beatrice and his shot bounced off the cross bar. Kelley was able to get his second save, though, keeping the score at 2-1.

Max Meyer stepped up and made his penalty kick for Beatrice, but Norris countered with a make to keep the lead at 3-2.

Connor Freitag's shot was just wide and Norris made their next kick to tie it at 3-3.

Ty Dittbrenner's shot then sailed high, but Connor Kelley was able to get a third save to keep the score tied. That concluded the first round of penalty kicks and since the score was still tied, it would go into sudden death penalty kicks.