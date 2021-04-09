Orangemen, Lady O pick up wins

The Beatrice boys and girls soccer teams both picked up wins Thursday night.
The Orangemen traveled to Norris and won in thrilling fashion. The two teams went two halves and two overtime periods without scoring a single goal, forcing the game into penalty kicks.
Rudolfo Cuevas was the first Beatrice player to kick and he was able to find the back of the net. Norris' first kicker also scored, tying it up 1-1.
Colt Dittbrenner was up next for the Orangemen and he scored. Beatrice goalie Connor Kelley was then able to get a save, giving Beatrice a 2-1 lead.
Evan Oltmans was the next kicker for Beatrice and his shot bounced off the cross bar. Kelley was able to get his second save, though, keeping the score at 2-1.
Max Meyer stepped up and made his penalty kick for Beatrice, but Norris countered with a make to keep the lead at 3-2.
Connor Freitag's shot was just wide and Norris made their next kick to tie it at 3-3.
Ty Dittbrenner's shot then sailed high, but Connor Kelley was able to get a third save to keep the score tied. That concluded the first round of penalty kicks and since the score was still tied, it would go into sudden death penalty kicks.
Bnevides stepped up and once again found the back of the net, forcing Norris into a must-make situation. Kelley was able to come away with a fourth save, though, which sealed the win and sparked a Beatrice celebration around Kelley at midfield.
With the win, Beatrice improves to 6-2 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to Crete.
The Beatrice girls soccer team hosted Auburn Thursday at the House of Orange.
The Lady O scored one goal in the first half and two goals in the second half to get the 3-0 win.
Lupita Cuevas had two goals in the game while Addy Timmerman had one goal. Avery Gaertig and Abby Ware had an assist each.
The Beatrice girls are now 1-6 on the season and will travel to Plattsmouth on Saturday.