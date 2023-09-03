The Orangemen and Lady O cross country teams hosted their home invite on Saturday at Beatrice High School.

The Beatrice girls finished fourth in the team standings while they boys came in fifth.

The Lady O's team score of 69 put them behind team champion Norris' 11, Omaha Skutt's 39 and Tri County's 63.

The Orangemen's team score of 96 put them behind team champion Norris' 25, Omaha Skutt's 32, Elkhorn's 45 and Syracuse's 65.

The Norris girls, who are the defending Class B State Champions, had six girls finish in the top 10. They occupied the top three spots.

Kendall Zavala finished first with a time of 19:24.91 while Ellie Thomas was second with a time of 19:50.95 and Tanna Petsche was third at 20:11.68. Hailley Finkner finished fifth, Kennedy Powell finished ninth and Lydia Dominy finished 10th.

The Beatrice girls were led by Josie Frerichs, who finished in 12th place with a time of 22:01.76. Addison Perrett finished 21st for the Lady O while Kendall Hein finished 25th, Jaedyn Baxa finished 30th and Rayna Schaefer finished 31st.

Tri County's Isabelle Peters finished seventh with a time of 21:06.65. Evelyn Baker finished 22nd for the Lady Trojans while Ashton Schwisow finished 23rd, Abbie Drewes finished 28th and McKenzie Smith finished 32nd.

Wilber-Clatonia got a 37th place finish from Lena Eschita.

In the boys race, defending Class B boys individual state champion Riley Boonstra finished first with a time of 16:22.97.

Samuel Talero finished fourth for the Titans with a time of 17:02.59 while Wyatt Behrens finished seventh with a time of 17:20.32. JP Broer finished 13th, Dalton Weber finished 14th and Sam Robinson finished 22nd.

Beatrice was led by Josiah Quinones, who finished eighth with a time of 17:42.81. Bryan Price finished 24th for the Orangemen while Lucas Frazier finished 36th, Wyatt Pfeiffer finished 44th and Ethan Cerveny finished 61st.

Tri County was led by Sammy Holsing's 34th place finish while Ethan Rosenthal finished 57th, Ethan Jobman finished 70th and Lucas Lewandowski finished 75th.

Wilber-Clatonia was led by Evan Odvody's 41st place finish while Grant Eschiti finished 59th, Ryan Nicholson finished 69th and Beau Odvody finished 80th.

The Beatrice cross country teams will return to action on Thursday when they travel to the Fairbury Invite