Orangemen, Lady O set to host district final

The Beatrice boys and girls basketball teams are both one win away from clinching a state tournament berth and both will get the chance to do it in front of their home fans.

The Orangemen, fresh off a subdistrict final win over Norris on Wednesday night, have earned the No. 5 seed in Class B and will host 12th-seeded York at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Ozone in Beatrice.

The Beatrice boys (15-5) previously played York on Jan. 6 and won a tight game 44-42.

Other Class B boys matchups include No. 1 seed Omaha Skutt hosting 16th-seeded Gering; No. 2 seed Omaha Roncalli hosting 15th-seeded Crete; No. 3 seed Scottsbluff hosting 14th-seeded Seward; No. 4 seed Platteview hosting 13th-seeded Aurora; No. 6 seed Bennington hosting 11th-seeded Elkhorn; No. 7 seed McCook hosting 10-seeded Blair and No. 8 seed Sideny hosting ninth-seeded Waverly.

The Lady O, despite a loss to York in their subdistrict final on Wednesday, has a good enough standing in the power point rankings to earn the No. 7 seed in Class B and they will host 10th-seeded Elkhorn at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Beatrice girls (15-5) previously played Elkhorn on Dec. 28 in the North Platte Holiday Tournament and lost that game 36-29.

The Lady O will try to bounce back from an ice cold shooting performance against York in the sudistrict final Wednesday night in which they lost 54-24. Ellie Jurgens had nine points in that game while Morgan Mahoney had four points, Breanna Chapman had three points and Riley Schwisow, Addie Hatcliff, Kiera Busboom and Chelsea Leners had two points each.

The Norris girls will also host a district final after winning the B-3 Subdistrict, which they hosted. The Lady Titans are the No. 5 seed in Class B and they will host 12th-seeded Gering at 6 p.m. on Tuesday with the winner advancing to state.

Other Class B girls matchups include No. 1 Elkhorn North hosting 16th-seed McCook; No. 2 seed Omaha Skutt hosting 15th-seed Holdrege; No. 3 seed Scottsbluff hosting 14th-seeded Waverly; No. 4 seed Adams Central hosting 13th-seed Platteview; No. 6 seed York hosting 11th-seeded Northwewst and No. 8 seed Sidney hosting ninth-seeded Blair.

Elsewhere in the Sunland Area, three girls teams will be competing in district final games on Friday night.

The Sterling girls are the No. 5 seed in Class D2 and they will play 12th-seeded South Platte at 6 p.m. on Friday at Gibbon High School.

The Diller-Odell girls are the No. 10 seed in Class D2 and they will play seventh-seeded Wauneta-Palisade at 7 p.m. on Friday at Wilcox-Hildreth High School.

The Fairbury girls are the No. 16 seed in Class C1 and they will play top-seeded Lincoln Lutheran at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Lincoln Lutheran High School.

District finals games for boys teams in Class C1, C2, D1 and D2 will be settled after all of Thursday night's subdistrict finals are completed.

Both the boys and girls NSAA State Championships will take place during the same week this year and will start on March 7 and conclude on Saturday, March 12. Venues being used will be Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Bob Devaney Sports Center, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Southwest.

