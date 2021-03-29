Orangemen, Lady O travel to Fairbury Invite

The Beatrice boys and girls track and field teams competed at a windy Fairbury Invite on Saturday.
The boys team scored 53 points, which was good enough to tie for fourth. Seward won the boys team championship with 89 points while York was second with 69 and Lincoln Lutheran was third with 55.
The remaining order of finish was Elkhorn (53), Beatrice (53), Elkhorn North (44), Filmore Central (43.50), Superior (34), Crete (33), David City (27.50), Fairbury (15) and Conestoga (11).
The Beatrice girls scored 36 points, which was good enough for an eighth place finish as a team. York finished first with 77 points, Seward was second with 72 points and Elkhorn North was third with 70 points.
After the top three, the order of finish was Elkhorn North (52), David City (51), Fairbury (50), Superior (42), Lincoln Lutheran (36), Beatrice (36), Crete (23), Conestoga (16) and Fillmore Central (2).
Jackson Zhang finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 43-02.50. He also finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 129-08.
Diego Rodriguez was able to finish second in the high jump with a jump of 6-02. Rodriguez also won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.23.
Elliot Jurgens finished third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.62.
Preston Witulski finished third in the pole vault for the Orangemen with a vault of 11-06.
The boys 3,200-meter relay team of Cole Maschmann, Jacoby Hamm, Evan Coon and Dawson Loomis finished third with a time of 9:46.41.
Morgan Mahoney was able to claim first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.54 and third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:06.29.
Rylee Krzycki-Pangborn finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 110-07.
The girls 3,200-meter relay team of Addie Hatcliff, Mak Hatcliff, Chelsea Leners and Jaiden Coudeyras finished second with a time of 10:58.14.
The Beatrice girls track team had several key athletes not competing on Saturday for various reasons.
Both Beatrice teams will return to action again on Thursday when they travel to the Norris Invite.
The Fairbury girls team had three athletes earn points in the pole vault. Ellie Ohlde finished third with a vault of 9-00, Mikya Lierman finished fourth with a vault of 8-06 and Jami Mans finished sixth with a vault of 8-06.
Jami Mans also finished second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.85 and second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 53.15. Emily Huss finished third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.13.
Mikwena Lierman finished fourth in the high jump with a jump of 4-08 and third in the triple jump with a jump of 32-11.50. She also finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:05.20.
The Fairbury girls 400-meter relay team of Jamie Junker, Ellie Ohlde, Allison Davis and Aloe Richie finished sixth with a time of 1:00.29.
For the Fairbury boys, Dylan Starr won the high jump with a jump of 6-04. Payton Firmanik finished fifth in the pole vault with a vault of 11-00. Zane Grizzle finished fifth in the long jump with a jump of 19-03.
Fairbury will travel to the Thayer Central Invite on Thursday.
FAIRBURY INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Seward 89, York 69, Lincoln Lutheran 55, Elkhorn 53, Beatrice 53, Elkhorn North 44, Fillmore Central 43½, Superior 34, Crete 33, David City 27½, Fairbury 15, Conestoga 11.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Rodriguez, Beatrice, :11.23; 2. Collingham, York, :11.55; 3. Jurgens, Beatrice, :11.62; 200--1. Denker, David City, :22.73; 2. Rodriguez, Beatrice, :22.75; 3. Miller, Superior, :23.43; 400--1. Schanou, Seward, :52.92; 2. Deanker, David City, :54.76; 3. Duncan, Seward, :56.16; 800--1. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 2:11.09; 2. Maciel, Fillmore Central, 2:13.46; 3. Otterberg, Elkhorn, 2:13.92; 1,600--1. Pinneo, York, 4:54.37; 2. Nichols, Fillmore Central, 4:56.49; 3. Coltvet, Elkhorn, 5:09.23; 3,200--1. Pinneo, York, 10:40.68; 2. Nottingham, Seward, 10:40.81; 3. Franzen, Lincoln Lutheran, 11:25.26; 110 hurdles--1. Krieser, Crete, :16.06; 2. Horner, Elkhorn North, :16.13; 3. Miller, Superior, :16.74; 300 hurdles--1. Horner, Elkhorn North, :43.43; 2. Krieser, Crete, :44.40; 3. Norman, Elkhorn North, :45.19; 400 relay--1. Elkhorn, :46.56; 2. Superior, 46.91; 3. Seward, :47.17; 1,600 relay--1. Seward, 3:41.24; 2. Lincoln Lutheran, 3:41.37; 3. Elkhorn North, 3:47.95; 3,200 relay--1. Fillmore Central, 9:11.96; 2. Lincoln Lutheran, 9:25.09; 3. Beatrice, 9:46.41; high jump--1. Starr, Fairbury, 6-04; 2. Rodriguez, Beatrice, 6-02; 3. Bills, Elkhorn, J6-02; pole vault--1. Collingham, York, 12-00; 2. Knott, Seward, J12-00; 3. Witulski, Beatrice, 11-06; long jump--1. Duncan, Seward, 20-05; 2. Newman, York, 20-01¼; 3. Heusinkvelt, Superior, 19-11; discus--1. Dickey, Seward, 2. Marr, Lincoln Lutheran, 3. Puelz, Lincoln Lutheran, 136-10; shot put--1. Betz, Elkhorn, 49-01½; 2. Asche, Fillmore Central, 46-06½; 3. Marr, Lincoln Lutheran; triple jump--1. Jilg, York, 38-07; 2. Linhart, York, 37-00¾; 3. Brooks, Seward, 36-08.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: York 77, Seward 72, Elkhorn North 70, Elkhorn 52, David City 51, Fairbury 50, Superior 42, Lincoln Lutheran 36, Beatrice 36, Crete 23, Conestoga 16, Fillmore Central 2.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :12.54; 2. Dalton, Elkhorn, :13.12; 3. Gardner, Superior, :13.15; 200--1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :26.88; 2. Gardner, Superior, :27.62; 3. Dalton, Elkhorn, :27.65; 400--1. Stodden, Elkhorn North, 1:03.02; 2. Lierman, Fairbury, 1:05.20; 3. Mahoney, Beatrice, 1:06.29; 800--1. Hirschfeld, York, 2:31.02; 2. Prince, Elkhorn North, 2:31.17; 3. Portwine, York, 2:33.21; 1,600--1. Hirshfeld, York, 5:28.27; 2. Portwine, York, 5:29.74 3. Parriott, Conestoga, 5:44.17; 3,200--1. Stuckey, York, 12:08.40; 2. Parriott, Conestoga, 12:36.38; 3. Beisel, Seward, 12:46.52; 100 hurdles--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :15.82; 2. Mans, Fairbury, :16.85; 3. Huss, Fairbury, :17.13; 300 hurdles--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 49.22; 2. Mans, Fairbury, 53.15; 3. Kratochvil, Seward, :53.50; 400 relay--1. David City, 52.40; 2. Seward, :53.86; 3. Elkhorn, 54.69; 1,600 relay--1. Elkhorn North, 4:22.13; 2. Elkhorn, 4:26.44; 3. Seward, 4:30.72; 3,200 relay--1. York, 10:53.52; 2. Beatrice, 10:58.14; 3. Elkhorn North, 11:03.07; high jump--1. Meyer, Seward, 5-00; 2. Ringler, Seward, 4-10; 3. Newton, Crete, J4-10; pole vault--1. Bishop, Elkhorn North, 9-06; 2. Driewer, York, J9-06; 3. Ohlde, Fairbury, 9-00; long jump--1. Gardner, Superior, 17-00; 2. Ringler, Seward, 16-04; 3. Stodden, Elkhorn North, 16-02; discus--1. Meyer, Superior, 132-00; 2. Hoblyn, York, 117-10; 3. Vandenburg, David City, 111-09; shot put--1. Wohlgemuth, Lincoln Lutheran, 39-01; 2. Vandenburg, David City, 34-05; 3. Meyer, Superior, 33-11; triple jump--1. Couch, David City, 35-01; 2. Thomas, Elkhorn, J35-01; 3. Lierman, Fairbury, 32-11½.