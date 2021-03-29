Orangemen, Lady O travel to Fairbury Invite

Preston Witulski finished third in the pole vault for the Orangemen with a vault of 11-06.

The boys 3,200-meter relay team of Cole Maschmann, Jacoby Hamm, Evan Coon and Dawson Loomis finished third with a time of 9:46.41.

Morgan Mahoney was able to claim first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.54 and third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:06.29.

Rylee Krzycki-Pangborn finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 110-07.

The girls 3,200-meter relay team of Addie Hatcliff, Mak Hatcliff, Chelsea Leners and Jaiden Coudeyras finished second with a time of 10:58.14.

The Beatrice girls track team had several key athletes not competing on Saturday for various reasons.

Both Beatrice teams will return to action again on Thursday when they travel to the Norris Invite.

The Fairbury girls team had three athletes earn points in the pole vault. Ellie Ohlde finished third with a vault of 9-00, Mikya Lierman finished fourth with a vault of 8-06 and Jami Mans finished sixth with a vault of 8-06.