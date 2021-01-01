Orangemen let upset bid slip away

Elkhorn scored four straight points, but a three pointer by Glynn made it 21-13. Elkhorn came back with a three pointer, but Timmerman finished the second quarter scoring with a put back basket to make it 23-16 at the half.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Crandall opened the third quarter scoring with a take to the hoop and then answered an Elkhorn basket with a put back basket to make it 27-18. Smith then hit a three pointer to make it 30-18.

Elkhorn scored the next four points, but Pethoud finished the third quarter scoring with a take to the hoop, mak ing it 32-22 after three quarters.

Crandall and Elliot Jurgens opened the fourth quarter with a free throw each. After an Elkhorn basket, Crandall was able to convert a three point play to give Beatrice it's biggest lead of the game at 37-24.

Elkhorn, who had been playing a 1-3-1 zone defense the entire game, started putting more pressure on the Orangemen during the last four minutes. They scored six straight points to make it 37-30.

Tucker Timmerman ended the run with a reverse layup basket to make it 39-30, but that would be Beatrice's last basket of the game.