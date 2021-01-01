Orangemen let upset bid slip away

Beatrice had Class B No. 2 ranked Elkhorn on the ropes Thursday night in the final round of the Beatrice Holiday Tournament, but they couldn't hold on.
The Orangemen led the Antlers by 13 points midway through the fourth quarter, but Elkhorn finished the game on a 16-2 run.
A go-ahead three pointer with five seconds remaining in the game made the score 40-39. Beatrice went the length of the floor and Devin Smith got a shot up at the buzzer, but it rattled out, allowing Elkhron to escape with the win.
With the loss, Beatrice falls to 5-3 on the season while Elkhorn improves to 5-1.
Beatrice controlled the game up until those final four minutes. Tucker Timmerman got the scoring started in the first quarter with a basket off an assist from Elliot Jurgens. Elkhorn answered witih a three pointer, but Smith countered with a three pointer to make it 5-3.
Bennett Crandall would answer Elkhorn's next two baskets with baskets of his own. The Antlers would tie the game at 9-9 before Beatrice finished the first quarter on a 5-0 run thanks to two free throws from Jace Pethoud and another three pointer by Smith, making it 14-9 after one quarter.
Pethoud scored the first basket of the second quarter and Smith scored off an assist from Kaden Glynn to extend Beatrice's lead to 18-9.
Elkhorn scored four straight points, but a three pointer by Glynn made it 21-13. Elkhorn came back with a three pointer, but Timmerman finished the second quarter scoring with a put back basket to make it 23-16 at the half.
Crandall opened the third quarter scoring with a take to the hoop and then answered an Elkhorn basket with a put back basket to make it 27-18. Smith then hit a three pointer to make it 30-18.
Elkhorn scored the next four points, but Pethoud finished the third quarter scoring with a take to the hoop, mak ing it 32-22 after three quarters.
Crandall and Elliot Jurgens opened the fourth quarter with a free throw each. After an Elkhorn basket, Crandall was able to convert a three point play to give Beatrice it's biggest lead of the game at 37-24.
Elkhorn, who had been playing a 1-3-1 zone defense the entire game, started putting more pressure on the Orangemen during the last four minutes. They scored six straight points to make it 37-30.
Tucker Timmerman ended the run with a reverse layup basket to make it 39-30, but that would be Beatrice's last basket of the game.
A three pointer followed by another basket and two free throws tied the game at 39-37. Elkhorn got the ball back and set up for the final play. They missed their first three point attempt, but got the offensive rebound. They knocked down a three pointer with five seconds remaining to take a 40-39 lead, which was their first lead since the score was 3-2.
Smith's three pointer at the buzzer missed its mark, sparking an Elkhorn celebration at mid court.
Crandall led the way for Beatrice with 12 points while Smith had 11, Pethoud and Timmerman had six each, Glynn had three and Jurgens had one.
Beatrice will be in action again on Saturday when they host Kearney Catholic at 4:30 p.m.
Other Sunland boys scores
FAIRBURY 47, ARLINGTON 42
Arlington 13 9 14 6 -- 42
Fairbury 7 16 10 14 -- 47
Arlington--Kast 2, Kirk 11, Smith 5, Rosenbaum 2, Meusen 2, Forsman 20.
Fairbury--Smith 12, Grizzle 9, Biehl 10, Martin 3, Starr 14.
FREEMAN 40, LOURDES CC 36
Lourdes CC 10 10 6 10 -- 36
Freeman 15 9 8 8 -- 40
Lourdes CC--Miller 8, Lee 12, Baumert 6, Walton 6, Funke 4.
Freeman--C. Ruse 7, H. Ruse 2. Currle 5, Wallman 13, Vetrovsky 13.
HTRS 60, PAWNEE CITY 41
Pawnee City 12 3 14 12 -- 41
HTRS 5 20 21 14 -- 60
Pawnee City--K. Gyhra 8, Horst 3, Lang 5, B. Gyhra 4, Osborne 6, Marteney 15.
HTRS--Kostecka 17. Knudson 34, Plager 5, Schaardt 2, Stalder 2.
NORRIS 56, WAVERLY 36
Waverly 5 3 10 18 -- 36
Norris 8 10 14 24 -- 56
Waverly--Murray 8, Miller 3, An. Heffelfinger 11, Cockerill 1, Marsh 6, AJ Heffelfinger 3, Nordstorm 4.
Norris--Deveaux 15, Hood 7, Mueller 14, Small 8, Pankoke-Johnson 2, Rice 8, Wubbels 2.
SOUTHERN 47, JOHSON CO. CENTRAL 41
Southern 14 10 12 11 -- 47
Johnson Co. Central 6 20 7 8 -- 41
Southern--Retherford 7, Borzekofski 16, Saathoff 2, Adams 6, Baehr 12, Swearingen 4.
Johnson Co. Central--Antholz 13, Holthus 8, Haughton 8, Barras 3, Schuster 5, Rivera 4.
FALLS CITY SH 41, FREEMAN 39
Falls City SH 8 17 9 7 -- 41
Freeman 9 10 9 11 -- 39
Falls City SH--Jordan 5, Dunn 2, Froeschl 15, Keithley 3, Fiesener 6, Nachtigal 10.
Freeman--Niles 5, C. Ruse 11, H. Ruse 16, Wallman 6, Vetrovsky 1.
JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 61, THAYER CENTRAL 51
Johnson Co. Central 12 18 10 21 -- 61
Thayer Central 18 19 2 12 -- 51
Johnson Co. Central--Antholz 18, Holthus 14, Haughton 2, Barraj 9, Schuster 4, Rivera 13, Weber 1.
Thayer Central--Heinrichs 22, Fischer 2, Templin 1, G. Wiedel 9, L. Wiedel 15, Kayser 2.
DESHLER 65, PAWNEE CITY 29
Deshler 32 20 8 5 -- 65
Pawnee City 11 6 4 8 -- 29
Deshler--Hansen 9, Schardt 2, McDonald 6, Mcauliffe 4, Nash 7, Loomis 17, Buescher 17, Galvan 3.
Pawnee City--K. Gyhra 2, Lytle 4, B. Ghyra 4, Osborne 6, Marteney 13.
DILLER-ODELL 73, MERIDIAN 21
Diller-Odell 19 25 14 15 -- 73
Meridian 4 7 4 6 -- 21
Diller-Odell--Meyer 23, Jurgens 15, Mohr 6, Lyons 6, Warren 5, Ficke 4, Ebeling 4, Jones 4, Faxon 2.
Meridian--stats not provided.
SOUTHERN 58, NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN 34
Nebraska Christian 5 5 5 19 -- 34
Southern 17 14 16 11 -- 58
Nebraska Christian--Schreiber 2, Herman 2, Pipher 3, Perdew 6, Falk 6, Boersen 12, Sebek 1, Merchant 2.
Southern--Retherford 4, Borzekofski 18, Saathoff 6, Adams 19, Baehr 2, Gruganious 2, Swearingen 7.
JOHNSON-BROCK 56, LEWISTON 42
Lewiston 7 9 10 16 -- 42
Johnson-Brock 20 9 16 11 -- 56
Lewiston--Salts 7, Gonzalez 7, Barker 7, Janssen 4, Rule 4, Christen 13.
Johnson-Brock--Pelican 10, Ca. Fossenbarger 6, Cash 3, Kahland 2, J. Behrends 2, Pariott 26, Hawley 1, L. Behrends 6.
OAKLAND-CRAIG 50, WILBER-CLATONIA 38
Wilber-Clatonia 16 8 7 7 -- 38
Oakland-Craig 9 16 16 9 -- 50
Wilber-Clatonia--Hoover 4, Broz 3, Thompson 6, Wenz 4, Combs 6, Homolka 9, Kracke 4, Kreshel 2.
Oakland-Craig--Ray 10, Thornsen 15, Mayar 11, Nelson 8, Thiele 6.
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 56, FAIRBURY 40
Fairbury 6 14 13 7 -- 40
Lincoln Lutheran 9 13 13 21 -- 56
Fairbury--Smith 12, Grizzle 9, Beehl 1, Martin 4, Starr 14.
Lincoln Lutheran--Duitsman 7, Schlueter 15, Schmidt 9, Jon. Puelz 4, Jos. Puelz 21.
RAYMOND CENTRAL 42, STERLING 33
Raymond Central 13 3 14 12 -- 42
Sterling 15 6 4 8 -- 33
Raymond Central--White 14, Stover 2, Fredrickson 14, Buresh 3, Potter 3, Otto 6.
Sterling--Boldt 15, Gorake 2, McAuliffe 6, Richardson 10.