Orangemen lose close dual to York

"I was pleased to see a freshman with this sort of poise," Dittbrenner said.

Also picking up wins was Carson Saathoff winning 8-0 in No. 5 singles.

"Carson jumped out to a nice lead and really never let up," Dittbrenner said. "He is really doing a nice job finding ways to win, no matter where he is in the lineup."

Prior to Tuesday's dual, Beatrice played Saturday and placed fifth at the Elkhorn Invite.

Senior Max Meyer stepped in at No. 1 singles for an injured Connor Kelley. He lost his first match to Elkhorn South 8-2 to drop to the consolation bracket, but then picked up an 8-4 win over Colum us and an 8-1 win over Elkhorn to take fifth place.

The No. 1 doubles team of seniors Connor Freitag and Colt Dittbrenner had a great seeding and picked up a win immediately over Elkhorn. They then faced three of the top teams in the state and lost to Omaha Skutt 8-4. In the third place match, they lost to Elkhorn South 8-4 to finish fourth on the day.

"These guys were disappointed, but I am pleased with what I saw at time and what that says for them as the season progresses," Dittbrenner said. "Consistency of play will be key for this duo."