Orangemen lose close dual to York

The Beatrice boys tennis team narrowly lost to defending Class B State Champion York 5-4 Tuesday afternoon at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.
The dual came down to two matches that ended in 9-7 scores, one being the doubles team of Ty Dittbrenner and Conner Bruner and the other being the No. 2 singles match played by Max Meyer.
"These were both matches that the boys had several opportunities to go ahead, but just couldn't put together the shots needed," said Beatrice Coach Karen Dittbrenner.
Picking up wins were the No. 1 doubles team of Connor Freitag and Colt Dittbrenner. The duo dug themselves into a 5-2 hole early, but ended up winning 8-6.
"This was a match that in the beginning was played mainly between each set of ears due to both players having pretty high expectations and forcing things," Dittbrenner said. "They were tight and not having fun. When we finally got them to calm down, they settled in and played closer to what they're capable of."
Colt Dittbrenner also picked up an 8-2 win at No. 3 singles. It was his 50th career win. Ty Dittbrenner picked up a win at No. 4 singles.
Ty Dittbrenner was down one game for most of the match and after the last changeover, he was able to break his opponent's serve to tie things up. He quickly fell behind 0-3 in the tiebreak and when down 3-6 and his opponent needing just one point for the win, but Ty rattled off five straight points to get the win.
"I was pleased to see a freshman with this sort of poise," Dittbrenner said.
Also picking up wins was Carson Saathoff winning 8-0 in No. 5 singles.
"Carson jumped out to a nice lead and really never let up," Dittbrenner said. "He is really doing a nice job finding ways to win, no matter where he is in the lineup."
Prior to Tuesday's dual, Beatrice played Saturday and placed fifth at the Elkhorn Invite.
Senior Max Meyer stepped in at No. 1 singles for an injured Connor Kelley. He lost his first match to Elkhorn South 8-2 to drop to the consolation bracket, but then picked up an 8-4 win over Colum us and an 8-1 win over Elkhorn to take fifth place.
The No. 1 doubles team of seniors Connor Freitag and Colt Dittbrenner had a great seeding and picked up a win immediately over Elkhorn. They then faced three of the top teams in the state and lost to Omaha Skutt 8-4. In the third place match, they lost to Elkhorn South 8-4 to finish fourth on the day.
"These guys were disappointed, but I am pleased with what I saw at time and what that says for them as the season progresses," Dittbrenner said. "Consistency of play will be key for this duo."
Due to injuries and illness, junior Carson Saathoff stepped in at No. 2 singles faired well. He lost his first match to Elkhorn South 8-1 to drop to the consolation bracket where he picked up an 8-3 win over Elkhorn South and an 8-4 win over Columbus to finish fifth.
"Carson is a competitor and he found a way to compete," Dittbrenner said. "That is what we look for each time out."
The No. 2 doubles team of junior Conner Bruner and freshman Ty Dittbrenner picked up one win on the day, beating Omaha Roncalli 8-5 after losing to Elkhorn South 8-3 and Gretna 8-5.
"They did some things really well but missed some of the simple things," Dittbrenner said. "Both boys know how to compete so these two will get better going forward."
Beatrice's season opener was a dual last Thursday against Lincoln Christian. They won two matches on the day. Connor Freitag won at No. 4 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Bruner and Ty Dittbrenner picked up their first varsity win.
Beatrice will be in action again when they travel to a dual at Nebraska City on Thursday.
