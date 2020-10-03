Orangemen offense silenced by Waverly

The Beatrice offense couldn't get much offense going against a stout Waverly defense Friday night at the House of Orange in Beatrice.
The Orangemen fell to Class B No. 6 ranked Waverly 38-7.
Beatrice's defense forced two turnovers in the first half, but their offense would be unable to capitalize. The Orangemen finally found the end zone in the third quarter, but it would be too late to mount a comeback.
Beatrice got the ball to start the game and started at their own 40 yard line. Their first drive went nowhere as they were forced to punt after a three and out.
Waverly got the ball at their own 30 yard line and on the second play of the drive, Zane Schawang broke free for a 61 yard touchdown run, giving Waverly an early 7-0 lead.
Beatrice went three and out again on their next drive and Waverly took their next drive into Orangemen territory. A bad snap on a third and short play, though, forced Waverly to kick punt the ball.
The punt pinned Beatrice down at their own 1 yard line. They managed to get one first down, but eventually were forced to punt again, giving Waverly the ball back at the Beatrice 37.
Waverly once again took it deep into Orangemen territory, but a fumble was recovered by Deegan Nelson, giving Beatrice the ball back at their own 8 yard line.
The Orangemen offense was once again forced to punt after a three and out and after a good punt return, Waverly got the ball at the Beatrice 14 yard line.
After several running plays, Nolan Wiese would be able to find the end zone from eight yards out to extend the Waverly lead to 14-0.
Beatrice then fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Vikings recovered, taking over at the Orangemen 39 yard line. A pass and three runs plays set up a four yard touchdown run by Schawang, extending Waverly's lead to 21-0.
The Orangemen offense managed one first down on their next drive, but were again forced to punt. It didn't take them long to get the ball back, though, as Elliot Jurgens was able to get an interception.
Beatrice couldn't take advantage of the turnover as they couldn't convert on a fourth and two play, turning the ball over on downs back to Waverly. Waverly ran the ball three times, which would take the game to half time.
Schawang would score another touchdown on Waverly's first drive of the second half, extending the lead to 28-0.
The Orangemen fumbled the ball back to Waverly on their next drive, but the Beatrice defense was able to force a turnover on downs.
Beatrice's offense was finally able to get something going on their next drive. Runs by Jace Pethoud, Elliot Jurgens and and Deegan Nelson as well as a pass from Austin Burroughs to Kaden Glynn set up an eventual 20 yard touchdown pass from Burroughs to Jurgens, cutting Beatrice's deficit to 28-7.
Beatrice's defense seized the momentum and forced Waverly into a three and out, but the Orangemen offense would turn it right back over to the Vikings, throwing an interception on the first play of their next drive.
On the very first play of their next drive, Schawang ran the ball in from 27 yards out to extend the Waverly lead to 35-7.
Waverly would add a field goal in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 38-7, which would end up being the final score.
Beatrice falls to 2-5 on the season and will be in action again next Friday when they travel to Seward.
Other Sunland scores
Meridian 54, Lewiston 25
Pawnee City 40, Deshler 23
Sterling 70, Dorchester 8
Tri County 78, Southern 20
Fairbury 34, Nebraska City 29
Yutan 28, Wilber-Clatonia 14
Lourdes 54, Freeman 14
Marysville, Kan. 58, Council Grove, Kan. 0
