Orangemen offense silenced by Waverly

The Orangemen offense was once again forced to punt after a three and out and after a good punt return, Waverly got the ball at the Beatrice 14 yard line.

After several running plays, Nolan Wiese would be able to find the end zone from eight yards out to extend the Waverly lead to 14-0.

Beatrice then fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Vikings recovered, taking over at the Orangemen 39 yard line. A pass and three runs plays set up a four yard touchdown run by Schawang, extending Waverly's lead to 21-0.

The Orangemen offense managed one first down on their next drive, but were again forced to punt. It didn't take them long to get the ball back, though, as Elliot Jurgens was able to get an interception.

Beatrice couldn't take advantage of the turnover as they couldn't convert on a fourth and two play, turning the ball over on downs back to Waverly. Waverly ran the ball three times, which would take the game to half time.

Schawang would score another touchdown on Waverly's first drive of the second half, extending the lead to 28-0.

The Orangemen fumbled the ball back to Waverly on their next drive, but the Beatrice defense was able to force a turnover on downs.