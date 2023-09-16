The Beatrice football team picked up their first win of the season with a 27-20 win over Lincoln Northwest Friday night at the House of Orange in Beatrice.

Beatrice fell behind early, but came from behind to get the win.

Lincoln Northwest got the ball to start the game but Beatrice’s defense held them to a three and out. The Orangemen offense also went three and out, though, on their first drive.

The Falcons started their next drive at their own 40 yard line and put together a five play scoring drive that was capped by a 1-yard quarterback sneak, giving Northwest the early 7-0 lead.

Beatrice’s offense went three-and-out again and were forced to punt. Northwest started their next drive near midfield and drove it deep into Orangemen territory, but a fumble was recovered by Gavin Vanover and Beatrice took over at their own 25 yard line.

Beatrice’s offense finally picked up a first down on their next drive, but then stalled and were forced to punt again.

The Falcons took over at their own 36 yard line a seven play scoring drive. A 27 yard pass highlighted the drive and a 12-yard pass to Mathhias Cleveland capped it, extending the lead to 14-0.

Beatrice’s offense finally came alive on their next drive. Starting at their own 34, quarterback Crew Meints started the drive with a 14 yard run and Merrick Garland followed that up with a 31 yard run. Johnson ran the ball the next three plays and capped the drive with a 5 yard touchdown run, cutting the Orangemen deficit to 14-7.

Beatrice’s defense was able to get another stop after a sack by Taylor Schaaf forced Lincoln Northwest into another punt.

Starting near midfield, a spectacular 27 yard reception by Trey Henning had Beatrice rolling deep into Falcon territory, but the Orangemen would fumble on the next play and Lincoln Northwest recovered at their own 10 yard line.

The Falcons managed two first downs on their next drive, but Beatrice’s defense was able to hold on a fourth and six play and the Orangemen took over at their own 30.

With time winding down in the second quarter, Beatrice was able to use positive run plays by Johnson and Meints to drive it deep into Falcon territory. With less than 20 seconds left, Meints found Henning for a five yard touchdown pass. The extra point was missed, though, keeping the Falcons ahead 14-13 at the half.

Beatrice got the ball to start the second half and started at their own 30. Penalties put Beatrice in a tough position, but a 23 yard pass from Meints to Luke Hamilton set up a third and three. Meints would be able to pick up the first down with a run play.

Johnson then had runs of 12 yards and 11 yards and Meints followed that up with a 32 yard run, which set up a first and goal from the 1 yard line. Meints scored on a one yard run, which gave Beatrice their first lead 20-14.

Lincoln Northwest was forced to punt on their next drive and a bad snap gave Beatrice good field position at the Falcon 32 yard line. The Orangemen would turn the ball over on downs, though, giving Northwest the ball back at their own 29 yard line.

The next two possessions resulted in no points, but Lincoln Northwest would be able to put together a long scoring drive that started at their own 44 yard line and was capped by a 21 yard touchdown run by Kaiden Wood. The extra point was no good, though, keeping the score tied 20-20.

The Orangemen offense needed to answer. They started their next drive at their own 37 yard line after a solid kick return by Beau Spilker.

A 12 play scoring drive that consisted of all runs by Johnson and Meints was capped by Johnson’s 4 yard touchdown run, giving the Orangemen a 27-20 lead with 2:19 left in the game.

The Beatrice defense needed a stop and they got it, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth down, giving their offense the ball back.

Beatrice’s offense was able to run the clock out to get the 27-20 win.

Beatrice improves to 1-4 on the season and will travel to Plattsmouth next Friday night.