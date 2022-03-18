Orangemen pitchers combine to no-hit Auburn

The defending Class B State baseball champion Beatrice Orangemen were back on the field on Thursday for their season opener against Auburn.

On a 50 degree night and the wind blowing, five Beatrice pitchers combined to no-hit the visiting Bulldogs in a 9-0 win at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

Kai Mayfield pitched the first three innings for the Orangemen. After walking the bases loaded in the first inning, Mayfield settled down to strike out two straight batters to get out of the inning with no damage done.

That would be the only big scoring threat of the game for Auburn. Mayfield pitched three innings,giving up no runs on no hits while striking out six and walking four.

Max Reis pitched the fourth inning and struck out three batters and walked one. Deegan Nelson struck out all three batters he faced in the fifth inning. Austin Burroughs pitched a perfect sixth inning and Adam DeBoer struck out the side in the seventh inning.

Offensively, the Orangemen slowly built up their lead throughout the game. In the second inning, Tucker Timmerman led off with a single, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. He eventually scored on Deegan Nelson's sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

Caleb Jobman, who reached with a walk, would later score on Connor Hamilton's RBI single to make it 2-0. Beatrice was looking to do more damage in the inning, but left the bases loaded.

In the third inning, Timmerman blasted an opposite field solo home run to extend the Beatrice lead to 3-0.

In the fourth inning, Max Reis led off with a single and scored on Jaxson Blackburn's RBI double to make it 4-0. Blackburn advanced to third on an error on the same play and then scored on Burroughs' sacrifice fly to make it 5-0.

In the same inning, singles by Adam DeBoer and Timmerman and a wild pitch led to one more run, making it 6-0.

Hamilton led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a single and courtesy runner Shelton Crawford advanced to second on a passed ball. Dylan Roeder then walked. With two outs, Burroughs reached on an error, which allowed one more run to score, making it 7-0. DeBoer's RBI double made it 8-0 and a wild pitch would make it 9-0, which would be the eventual final score.

Timmerman led the way for the Orangemen offense with a home run, two singles, two runs score dand two RBIs. Deboer had a double and a single and Hamilton had two singles. Burroughs and Blackburn had a double each while Reis and Luke Feist had a single each.

Beatrice is now 1-0 on the season and will travel to Wahoo on Saturday.

