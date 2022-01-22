Orangemen protect home court against Ralston

Beatrice picked up a conference win at home Friday night at the Ozone in Beatrice.

The Orangemen, ranked No. 3 in Class B, beat unranked Ralston 48-40, improving their record to 9-2 on the season.

Ralston scored the first basket of the game, but a basket by Tucker Timmerman and a three pointer by Shelton Crawford gave Beatrice a 5-2 lead.

The Rams knocked down two free throws, but three takes to the hoop by Luke Feist, Elliot Jurgens and Drew Gleason made it 11-4.

Ralston connected with a three pointer, but a three point play by Timmerman and a put back basket by Gleason made it 16-7. Ralston finished the quarter with a basket to make it 16-9 after one.

Ralston then opened the second quarter with two straight baskets to make it 16-13, but Beatrice would finish the quarter on a 12-0 run.

Timmerman got the run started with a put-back basket and Jurgens followed that up with a jumper and two free throws. Crawford finished the second quarter with back-to-back three pointers to make it 28-13 at the half.

Ralston opened the third quarter with three straight baskets to make it 28-19. Jurgens ended the run with a take to the hoop.

Jurgens would start a 6-0 run with a take to the hoop. Timmerman then scored off an assist from Jurgens to make it 34-22. Jurgens finished the run with two free throws, but Ralston scored the last basket of the third quarter to make it 36-24 after three.

Crew Meints opened the fourth quarter with three straight points. After Ralston came back with a basket, Timmerman had a put-back basket to make it 43-26. Dawson Loomis scored Beatrice's next four points from the free throw line to make it 45-28.

Jurgens would hit three more free throws down the stretch to make. Ralston would score the last six points to make the final score 48-40.

Jurgens led the way for Beatirce with 15 points while Timmerman had 11, Crawford had nine, Loomis and Gleason had four each, Meints had three and Feist had two.

On Thursday, the Beatrice boys defeated Hastings 47-31. They jumped out to a 13-7 lead in the first quarter and extended their lead to 25-11 at half time on their way to the win.

Elliot Jurgens led the way for Beatrice with 15 points while Dominik Salazar had nine, Tucker Timmerman, Shelton Crawford and Luke Feist had six each and Crew Meints had five.

The Orangemen will open Trailblazer Conference Tournament next week. They are the No. 2 seed and will have an opening round bye. They will host the winner of third-seeded Platteview and sixth-seeded Nebraska City at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

