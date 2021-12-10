Orangemen pull away from Crete in 2nd half

CRETE -- Beatrice used a dominant second half to get a decisive win over Crete Thursday night.

The Orangemen defeated Crete 56-30 at Crete High School, improving their record to 2-0 on the season.

Beatrice led 22-16 at half time before outscoring the Cardinals 15-7 in the third quarter and 19-7 in the fourth quarter to get the blowout win.

Orangemen coach Clark Ribble said it all starts on defensive end. Crete was unable to score in double figures in any single quarter.

"Holding a team that averages about 50 points to just 30 points is pretty good," Ribble said. "I also think we did a really good job rebounding. Offensively, we made some minor adjustments in the second half, but the main thing we did well is we shared the ball. We were willing to give the ball up in order to get a teammate an even better shot. Those three things were the key."

Crete was still very much within striking distance at half time, but an 11-3 run to finish the third quarter extended Beatrice's lead to 37-23 -- which was a cushion they'd be able to protect in the fourth quarter.

Ribble said they just had to adjust their positioning in the second half.

"We weren't really giving ourselves enough room to attack in the first half," Ribble said. "So we just shifted where we caught the ball, which still allowed us to attack either side and the middle, but it also gave us more room in the middle which allowed our post players to do their thing as well."

Elliot Jurgens led the way for Beatrice with 13 points, but he also had a plethora of assists throughout the game, which led to easy baskets for his teammates.

Ribble said his team is hard to defend when everybody on the floor is a threat to score and Jurgens is running the show.

"We were all threats and Elliot has the ball most of the time and has to make the decisions," Ribble said. "(Crete) started over-committing once Elliot started making some lay ups, which opened up our post players on the back side and Elliot is a very willing passer to help us win."

Dominik Salazar had 11 points for Beatrice while Luke Feist and Shelton Crawford had eight each and Tucker Timmerman had seven. Drew Gleason and Kieyn Omon had two points each.

Beatrice improves to 2-0 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday when they host Aurora at 4:30 p.m. at the Ozone.

Ribble said what he likes most about this team so far is their coachability.

"Whatever we ask them to do, they try to do it as well as they can," Ribble said. "They play outstanding defense and they are one of the most unselfish teams that I've ever coached. They don't care who scores, as long as Beatrice wins at the end. That's a great redeeming quality that all of our kids have right now."

Other Sunland boys scores COLLEGE VIEW 64, LEWISTON 46 College View 19 13 15 17 -- 64 Lewiston 13 17 8 8 -- 46 College View--Lopez 7, Ockenga 6, Halfhill 8, Krueger 2, Fortney 23, Trumble 18. Lewiston--Et. Bohling 3, Ev. Bohling 8, Burgett 9, Bledsaw 2, Rule 13, Ray 4, Janssen 7. RAYMOND CENTRAL 60, WILBER-CLATONIA 40 Wilber-Clatonia 18 9 4 9 -- 40 Raymond Central 5 21 16 18 -- 60 Wilber-Clatonia--Skleba 7, Broz 3, Pulliam 8, Kuhlmann 2, Palmer 2, Combs 6, Harms 6, Kreshel 6. Raymond Central--J. White 2, E. White 4, Potter 5, Fredrickson 18, Masek 8, Roubal 3, Otto 9, Svoboda 11. SYRACUSE 52, JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 48, OT Johnson Co. Central 9 10 9 11 9 -- 48 Syracuse 10 10 8 11 13 -- 52 Johnson Co. Central--Holthus 25, Duncan 3, Barras-Carnagey 2, Ludemann 2, Schuster 5, Jones 9, Rivera 2. Syracuse--Shanks 11, Carlson 22, Lafollette 6, Voorhees 9, Werner 4.

