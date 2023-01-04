Orangemen pull away from Jeffs in fourth quarter

Crew Meints had 17 points and Tucker Timmerman had 16 points in a 58-39 win over Fairbury Tuesday night at the Ozone in Beatrice.

With the win, Beatrice improves to 5-3 on the season.

Beatrice jumped out to a 16-10 lead in the first quarter and led 36-23 at half time. In the third quarter, they extended their lead to 18 points, but the Jeffs finished the quarter on a 8-0 run to make it 46-36 at the end of three.

Beatrice stepped up their defense in the fourth quarter, not allowing any points until the final minute. Timmerman had 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help the Orangemen pull away for the 58-39 win.

In addition to Meints and Timmerman's offensive production, Shelton Crawford had eight, Dawson Loomis had five, Dominik Salazar and Treyson Russell had four each and Luke Feist had two.

Fairbury was led by Jax Biehl's 21 points while Blake Starr had 12, Korey Nippert had three and Devon Carel had two.

Beatrice will be in action again on Thursday when they host Seward at the Ozone.

Fairbury falls to 6-4 on the season and will travel to Tri County on Thursday.