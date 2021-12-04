Orangemen pull away from Nebraska City late

The last time Beatrice played Nebraska City was last season's subdistrict semifinals and the Pioneers were able to pull off the upset.

The loss almost cost the Orangemen their season, but they were able to get into a district final game and the rest is history. They won their district final and then won three straight to claim the Class B State Championship.

The loss to Nebraska City was a big motivator for Beatrice in their championship run, but the defending state champs weren't about to allow it happen again in Friday night's season opener.

The Orangemen defeated Nebraska City 47-28 at the Ozone in Beatrice.

There were a lot of new faces on the court for the Orangemen after losing most of their lineup to graduation. One of those new names was Crew Meints, who led the way for Beatrice with 14 points.

One familiar name, Tucker Timmerman, also scored in double figures with 12 points.

The game was competitive throughout with Beatrice just maintaining a 31-26 lead after three quarters, but they were able to outscore Nebraska City 16-2 in the final quarter to pull away.

The Pioneers took an early lead in the first quarter with a three pointer. It took Beatrice four minutes to score their first basket of the season and it was a take to the hoop by Luke Feist to make it 3-2.

The Pioneers scored again to make it 5-2, but a basket by Tucker Timmerman in the post followed by two free throws by Dominik Salazar gave Beatrice their first lead of the game at 6-5.

Nebraska City quickly regained the lead with a three pointer, but another basket by Timmerman off an assist by Crew Meints followed by two free throws from Salazar gave Beatrice a 10-8 lead after one quarter.

Timmerman hit two free throws to start the second quarter, but the Pioneers came back with a three point play to make it 12-11. A Nebraska City basket sandwiched between two baskets by Meints made it 16-13.

Nebraska City tied it with a three pointer, but a three point play by Feist to close the second quarter made it 19-16 at the half.

The Pioneers quickly tied it in the third quarter, but Meitns would score five of the game's next seven points to make it 24-20. Shelton Crawford then knocked down a three pointer to make it 27-20.

Salazar and Timmerman had two baskets late in the third quarter and Beatrice would maintain a 31-26 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Meints and Crawford opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back three pointers to extend the Orangemen lead to 37-26. After a Nebraska City basket, Timmerman would score on a back door lay up and Meints followed that up with a basket to make it 41-28.

Two more baskets by Timmerman and Crawford and two free throws byElliot Jurgens capped a 10-0 run to finish the game, giving Beatrice the 47-28 win.

In addition to the leading scorers, Crawford had seven points, Salazar had six points, Feist had five points and Jurgens had two points.

Beatrice is now 1-0 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Crete.

