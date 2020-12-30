Orangemen pull away from North Platte

A big second half run allowed Beatrice to pull away from North Platte Thursday in the first round of the Beatrice Holiday Tournament.
The Orangemen defeated their Class A foe 49-37 at the Ozone in Beatrice.
It was a close game until the third quarter when Beatrice separated themselves with an 11-0 run.
Beatrice Coach Clark Ribble credits the win to defense, saying they started the game with 10 straight stops.
"That always helps," Ribble said. "We played Omaha Skutt just before the break and they did whatever they wanted to us offensively, so we emphasized defense the last two days of practice and our kids bought into that."
Beatrice did open the game on an 8-0 run, which Ribble said was key.
"Any time you can get a lead in the beginning, that's big," Ribble said. "Our offense wasn't great. We only scored 49 points, so we had to rely on our defense. But any time you can get out to any lead like that, it's important for the flow of the game."
Devin Smith got the opening run started with a put back basket and Bennett Crandall followed that up with a take to the hoop. Elliot Jurgens then scored followed by a fast break lay up from Jace Pethoud.
North Platte ended the run with a three pointer to make, but Elliot Jurgens came back with a three pointer of his own to make it 11-3.
The Bulldogs finished the first quarter on a 5-0 run to make it 11-8 after one quarter.
North Platte scored the first two baskets of the second quarter to take a 13-11 lead. A fast break lay up by Elliot Jurgens tied the game, but a free throw by the Bulldogs made it 14-13.
An old-fashioned three point play by Smith gave Beatrice the lead back at 16-14. After a basket by North Platte tied it again, a basket by Pethoud off an assist by Smith gave Beatrice an 18-16 lead.
After two free throws by North Platte, Tucker Timmerman ended the first half scoring with a basket off an assist from Kaden Glynn to make it 20-18 at the half.
Smith had a fast break lay up between two North Platte baskets to make it 22-22 early in the third quarter.
Beatrice would finish the third quarter on an 11-0 run. Smith started the run with a take to the hoop and Elliot Jurgens followed it up with a three point play. Baskets by Smith, Glynn and Elliot Jurgens capped the run, making it 33-22 after three quarters.
North Platte scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to make it 33-26. Elliot Jurgens ended the run with a basket, but three straight points by the Bulldogs made it 35-29.
Crandall's basket off an assist from Glynn extended the lead back to eight. After a free throw from North Platte, Smith answered with a take to the basket to make it 39-30.
Tucker Timmerman answered a North Platte basket with a basket of his own to make it 41-32. The Bulldogs hit a free throw to get within eight, but Beatrice would score the next six points to make it 47-33, allowing them to coast to the 49-37 win.
Elliot Jurgens led the way for Beatrice with 17 points while Devin Smith had 13 points for the Orangemen.
"Tonight was more about Devin (Smith's) defense, because when we needed a basket, he'd get us one," Ribble said. "He's normally a shooter for us, but he's embraced the role of being a driver for us. So he got a couple rebounds, did a great job on defense and when we were kind of stagnant on offense, he was able to drive and get a basket, which was huge for us."
Crandall, Pethoud, Timmerman and Glynn rounded out the scoring for Beatrice with four points each.
"We don't emphasize scoring at all in our program because it doesn't matter who scores," Ribble said. "We got pretty good shots and most of our baskets were in the paint, which was also an emphasis for us. We want to get the ball into a post player every possession and we were close to doing that that tonight. When we get the ball inside, teams have to collapse and that opens up driving lanes for everybody else."
Beatrice improves to 5-2 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they host Class B No. 2 Elkhorn at 4 p.m. North Platte falls to 2-5 and will play Platteview at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.