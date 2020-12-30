Orangemen pull away from North Platte

Tucker Timmerman answered a North Platte basket with a basket of his own to make it 41-32. The Bulldogs hit a free throw to get within eight, but Beatrice would score the next six points to make it 47-33, allowing them to coast to the 49-37 win.

Elliot Jurgens led the way for Beatrice with 17 points while Devin Smith had 13 points for the Orangemen.

"Tonight was more about Devin (Smith's) defense, because when we needed a basket, he'd get us one," Ribble said. "He's normally a shooter for us, but he's embraced the role of being a driver for us. So he got a couple rebounds, did a great job on defense and when we were kind of stagnant on offense, he was able to drive and get a basket, which was huge for us."

Crandall, Pethoud, Timmerman and Glynn rounded out the scoring for Beatrice with four points each.

"We don't emphasize scoring at all in our program because it doesn't matter who scores," Ribble said. "We got pretty good shots and most of our baskets were in the paint, which was also an emphasis for us. We want to get the ball into a post player every possession and we were close to doing that that tonight. When we get the ball inside, teams have to collapse and that opens up driving lanes for everybody else."

Beatrice improves to 5-2 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they host Class B No. 2 Elkhorn at 4 p.m. North Platte falls to 2-5 and will play Platteview at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

