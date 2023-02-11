Beatrice's defense never gave up more than eight points in a single quarter as they were able to pull away from Northwest Friday night at the O-Zone in Beatrice.

The Orangemen won the game 46-23, improving their record to 11-7 on the season.

Crew Meints led Beatrice with 13 points while Shelton Crawford and Tucker Timmerman had 10 points each.

Luke Feist scored the first basket of the game for the Orangemen. Northwest came back with five straight points to take a lead, but to baskets by Crawford and a free throw by Salazar gave Beatrice a 7-5 lead after one quarter.

Meints scored the first five points of the second quarter to extend Beatrice's lead to 12-5. Northwest ended the run with a basket, but two free throws by Crawford, a basket in the post by Feist and a free throw by Meints made it 17-7.

Northwest ended the run with a basket, but Tucker Timmerman answered with a basket in the post and Meints finished off the second quarter scoring with a free throw to make it 20-9 at the half.

Northwest knocked down two three pointers in the third quarter, but that would be the extent of their offense. Timmerman had six points in the quarter while Meints and Dominik Salazar had a basket each, making the score 30-15 going into the fourth quarter.

Beatrice put the game away early in the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run. Timmerman started the run with a basket in the post and then Crawford scored off an assist from Timmerman. Meints knocked down two free throws to make it 36-15.

Beatrice coasted to the 46-23 win from there.

In addition to the leading scorers, Feist had eight points, Salazar had three points and Trevin Lang had two points.

The Orangemen will wrap up their regular season on Thursday when they host Waverly in a doubleheader with the Beatrice girls.

Sunland hoops scores Boys FRIEND 57, DILLER-ODELL 45 Friend 15 16 12 18 -- 57 Diller-Odell 15 9 10 11 -- 45 Diller-Odell -- Arnold 2, Mckinney 2, Morgan 16, Sutton 20, Vitosh 5 JOHNSON-BROCK 78, HTRS 43 Johnson-Brock 9 28 19 22 -- 78 HTRS 8 4 13 18 -- 43 HTRS -- DNR NORRIS 49, ELKHORN NORTH 45 Elkhorn North 6 14 12 13 -- 45 Norris 19 13 11 6 -- 49 Norris -- Klein 15, Godtel 2, Bornschlegl 2, Boesiger 11, Garner 9, Folkerts 3, Wubbels 7 TRI COUNTY 66, STERLING 38 Tri County -- DNR Sterling -- DNR DAVID CITY 60, WILBER-CLATONIA 49 Wilber-Clatonia -- DNR SILVER LAKE 62, MERIDIAN 36 Meridian 11 7 13 5 -- 36 Silver Lake 12 20 13 17 -- 62 Meridian -- DNR FAIRBURY 62, SCHUYLER 36 Fairbury -- DNR Girls ELKHORN NORTH 50, NORRIS 37 Elkhorn North 10 13 12 15 -- 50 Norris 16 9 7 5 -- 37 Norris -- DNR JOHNSON-BROCK 61, HTRS 34 HTRS -- Bstandig 3, Glathar 1, M Bredemeier, A Bredemeier 6, Dierberger 6, Bowen 3, McNealy 7, Standerford 2 DAVID CITY 37, WILBER-CLATONIA 17 Wilber-Clatonia -- DNR DILLER-ODELL 59, FRIEND 25 Friend 6 6 4 9 -- 25 Diller-Odell 22 14 12 11 -- 59 FAIRBURY 52, SCHUYLER 19 Schuyler 2 8 7 2 -- 19 Fairbury 10 13 13 16 -- 52 Fairbury -- DNR MERIDIAN 43, SILVER LAKE 20 Meridian -- Niederklein 2, Stewart 3, Rut 2, Filip 6, Hofstetter 4, Ward 8, Sobotka 13, Dimas 5 STERLING 54, TRI COUNTY 37 Sterling -- DNR Tri County - DNR