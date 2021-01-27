Orangemen pull away from Ralston in conference tourney

A 20-0 run to start the second quarter turned a close game into a blowout win for Beatrice Wednesday night.
Beatrice defeated Ralston 77-51 in the first round of the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Tournament at the Ozone in Beatrice.
With the win, Beatrice improves to 12-3 on the season and advances to play at Platteview Thursday night.
The Orangemen were coming off a one point win over Ralston just this past Friday night and Wednesday's game looked to be on that same trajectory in the first quarter, but the big second quarter run led to a dominating win.
Beatrice Coach Clark Ribble joked that he wasn't sure what changed between now and Friday, other than two snow days.
"Maybe we need more snow," Ribble joked. "But what I really think it was was our energy was better. Our energy on Friday night wasn't great and I don't know what it was. We didn't have a spark and that was the difference tonight. We had a better energy."
Bennett Crandall and Elliot Jurgens opened the game with baskets to give Beatrice an early 4-0 lead. After a three pointer from Ralston, Elliot Jurgens hit a three pointer of his own and Devin Smith had a take to the basket to make it 9-3.
The Rams would score the next five points to make it 9-8, but a three pointer by Kaden Glynn and a basket by Bryant Jurgens extended the lead back to 14-8.
Sloppy play by the Orangemen led to a 7-0 run for Ralston, giving them their first lead of the game at 15-14. Two free throws by Smith, a fast break lay up by Jace Pethoud and two free throws by Crandall made it 20-15.
Ralston hit a three pointer, but Crandall finished the quarter with a take to the hoop to make it 22-18.
The Orangemen defense turned it up a notch in the second quarter, allowing the Rams just six points. They forced many turnovers, which led to easy baskets. Beatrice started the quarter on a 20-0 run.
Smith started the second quarter with a three pointer and Elliot Jurgens followed that up with a jumper and Crandall then scored off an assist from Glynn to make it 29-18.
A take to the hoop by Smith followed by six straight points by Pethoud made it 37-18. Bryant Jurgens then finished the run with five straight to make it 42-18.
Ralston finally ended the run with a basket, but a basket by Pethoud off an assist from Glynn and two free throws by Jurgens made it 47-20. The Orangemen would lead 49-24 at the half.
The Orangemen would maintain a 61-36 lead after three quarters before going on to win 77-51.
Ribble said the big second quarter run was more about defense than offense.
"It's all about defense for us," Ribble said. "We always have a team goal to hold teams under 10 points every quarter. It's always something we're striving to do, because if we're not making shots -- it at least keeps us in the game. On a night like tonight when we were making shots, it blows things wide open. We hang our hats on our defense and I think we did a pretty good job tonight."
Jace Pethoud led the way for Beatrice with 18 points while Crandall had 14, Elliot Jurgens had 12, Smith had 11 and Bryant Jurgens had nine.
"It just seemed like everybody was moving as one unit today," Ribble said. "When we share like that, it's hard to guard. We had some different action we put in, which gave our kids some different angles to attack. But it was more just sharing the ball, creating more space, attacking and playing the game. We just took what was given to us, attacked gaps and we got a lot of lay ups."
Kaden Glynn had five points for Beatrice, Shelton Crawford had three points, Dawson Loomis and Crew Meints had two points each and Dominik Salazar had one point.
The Beatrice girls basketball team had an opening round bye in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament, but will host their second round game at 6 p.m. Thursday night.