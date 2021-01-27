Orangemen pull away from Ralston in conference tourney

Sloppy play by the Orangemen led to a 7-0 run for Ralston, giving them their first lead of the game at 15-14. Two free throws by Smith, a fast break lay up by Jace Pethoud and two free throws by Crandall made it 20-15.

Ralston hit a three pointer, but Crandall finished the quarter with a take to the hoop to make it 22-18.

The Orangemen defense turned it up a notch in the second quarter, allowing the Rams just six points. They forced many turnovers, which led to easy baskets. Beatrice started the quarter on a 20-0 run.

Smith started the second quarter with a three pointer and Elliot Jurgens followed that up with a jumper and Crandall then scored off an assist from Glynn to make it 29-18.

A take to the hoop by Smith followed by six straight points by Pethoud made it 37-18. Bryant Jurgens then finished the run with five straight to make it 42-18.

Ralston finally ended the run with a basket, but a basket by Pethoud off an assist from Glynn and two free throws by Jurgens made it 47-20. The Orangemen would lead 49-24 at the half.

The Orangemen would maintain a 61-36 lead after three quarters before going on to win 77-51.

Ribble said the big second quarter run was more about defense than offense.