Orangemen rally to beat Hastings, improve to 4-0

HASTINGS -- The Beatrice baseball season kept their undefeated season alive with a road win against Hastings on Thursday.

The Orangemen, ranked No. 1 in Class B, defeated the Tigers 3-2 at Duncan Field in Hastings, improving their record to 4-0.

Tucker Timmerman had two key RBI doubles in the game and then shut down Hastings from the pitcher's mound in the final four innings.

Beatrice scored first in the the top of the first inning. Jaxson Blackburn got things started with a single and then scored on Tucker Timmerman's two-out RBI double, making it 1-0 early.

Hastings would take the lead in the third inning. A walk, a single and a wild pitch led to the first run. Another single and an error allowed the go-ahead run to score, making it 2-1.

Neither team scored again until the top of the seventh inning. Colton Belding got the rally started by reaching on an error. Aiden Russel came into run for Belding. He stole second base and went to third on Dylan Roeder's ground out.

Max Reis' RBI single to allowed the tying run to score. With two outs, Austin Burroughs singled to keep the inning going and Timmerman's RBI double made it 3-2.

Timmerman then retired Hastings in order in the bottom of the seventh, preserving the 3-2 win for the Orangemen.

Kai Mayfield pitched the first three innings for Beatrice, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out three and walking two. Timmerman pitched the final four innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out seven and walking none.

Beatrice had 10 hits in the game. Timmerman had two doubles, a single and two RBI's. Blackburn and Deegan Nelson had two singles each while Reis, Burroughs and Belding had a single each.

The Beatrice baseball team will be in action again on Monday when they travel to Seward. The Orangemen will return home on Tuesday to host Fairbury.

