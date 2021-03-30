Orangemen remain unbeaten with win over Seward

A pitcher's dual turned into a blow out when Beatrice scored seven runs in the fourth inning Monday against Seward.
The Orangemen won the game 10-0 in six innings at Christenson Field in Beatrice, improving their record to 3-0 on the season.
Neither team could mount much offense through the first three and a half innings on a very windy day at the ballpark.
In the bottom of the fourth, Beatrice finally got their offense going. The rally started when Austin Burroughs led off by reaching second base on an error. Adam DeBoer's bunt single put runners at first and third and Tucker Timmerman's RBI single made it 1-0.
Brody Nelson then reached on a bunt single to load the bases with nobody out. Caleb Jobman then walked to force in another run.
Qwin Zabokrtsky then reached on an error, which scored another run to make it 3-0. Connor Hamilton's RBI single made it 4-0.
Elijah Mangnall's sacrifice fly scored one more run. A wild pitch allowed another run to score and Will Reimer's RBI single made it 7-0.
Beatrice added two more runs in the fifth inning. Tucker Timmerman led off with a single and then scored on Brody Nelson's RBI double. After Jobman and Jaxon Blackburn both worked walks, Connor Hamilton reached on an error, which brought in another run to make it 9-0.
The Orangemen would put the game away in the sixth inning. Max Reis led the inning off with a single and eventually scored on Adam DeBoer's RBI double to make it 10-0, which implemented the 10-run rule.
Will Reimer pitched five innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out nine and walking two. Timmerman pitched a perfect sixth inning, striking out two.
DeBoer had a double, a single, an RBI and a run scored while Brody Nelson had a double, a single, an RBI and two runs scored. Timmerman had two singles, an RBI and a run scored. Reis had a single and two runs scored while Reimer and Hamilton had a single each.
Beatrice will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Fairbury.