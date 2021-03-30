Orangemen remain unbeaten with win over Seward

A pitcher's dual turned into a blow out when Beatrice scored seven runs in the fourth inning Monday against Seward.

The Orangemen won the game 10-0 in six innings at Christenson Field in Beatrice, improving their record to 3-0 on the season.

Neither team could mount much offense through the first three and a half innings on a very windy day at the ballpark.

In the bottom of the fourth, Beatrice finally got their offense going. The rally started when Austin Burroughs led off by reaching second base on an error. Adam DeBoer's bunt single put runners at first and third and Tucker Timmerman's RBI single made it 1-0.

Brody Nelson then reached on a bunt single to load the bases with nobody out. Caleb Jobman then walked to force in another run.

Qwin Zabokrtsky then reached on an error, which scored another run to make it 3-0. Connor Hamilton's RBI single made it 4-0.

Elijah Mangnall's sacrifice fly scored one more run. A wild pitch allowed another run to score and Will Reimer's RBI single made it 7-0.