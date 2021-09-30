Orangemen riding rushing attack into showdown with Waverly

The Beatrice Orangemen are 5-0 on the season and much of that success can be attributed to their dominant running attack.
Beatrice's most recent win was a 35-21 triumph over rival Norris, a team they hadn't beaten since 2017.
The Orangemen were undefeated going into that game, but beating the Titans was their first win over a ranked team and has solidified Beatrice as a true contender in Class B.
First year head coach Jeff Kezeor said beating Norris was a huge step for his squad.
"Norris week was a special week for us," Kezeor said. "We wanted to prepare well and give that extra effort. We were 4-0, but we thought getting to 5-0 against a good Norris team would be something special."
The Orangemen used the old Husker strategy to beat Norris, running the ball 57 times in the contest for 376 yards. They only dropped back to pass four times. Beatrice got a lead early in the third quarter and then used long, time consuming drives to milk the clock away.
Kezeor said his players have bought into the mindset needed to be a great running football team.
"They believe they are a strong second half team who can block up front and run," Kezeor said. "That whole buy-in and change in mentality is huge. And it all starts in the weight room. The kids put in the sweat needed in the weight room and when you're willing to do that, it translates into the sweat needed on the field. This team has done that and their confidence is building each and every week out."
The centerpiece of that running offense has been junior running back Deegan Nelson, who ran the ball 35 times for 263 yards and three touchdowns against Norris. On the season, Nelson has ran it 110 times for 692 yards and nine touchdowns. He's averaging 138 yards per game.
Kezeor calls Nelson a work horse who loves to get the hard yards.
"When things are on the line, Deegan is willing to step up and put it on his shoulders," Kezeor said. "The offensive line has done a tremendous job of giving him those opportunities as well."
Beatrice also has the capability of going to the air on offense. Senior quarterback Austin Burroughs threw just four passes against Norris, but was efficient, completing three of those passes, including a 27 yard touchdown strike to junior tight end Tucker Timmerman.
Senior Elliot Jurgens has been Burroughs' main target in the passing game. He has 15 receptions on the season for 331 yards and four touchdowns. The speedster provides another distraction for opposing defenses, which also helps with the running game.
"Elliot gives us a great opportunity to change things up," Kezeor said. "We can bring him in on that Maryland I and have him run, or we can spread him out and utilize his great route-running and speed. We've got a lot of opportunities to spread things out in different formations and our kids are doing a great job of understanding the scheme."
In addition to his receiving production, Jurgens also had 25 rushing attempts for 195 yards and three touchdowns. Burroughs also serves as a running threat at the quarterback position, running the ball 39 times for 102 yards and four touchdowns on the season.
The Orangemen are also getting it done on the other side of the ball. The defense forced three turnovers against Norris, including two interceptions by junior Brandon Scheer.
"The defense is flying around and got some major turnovers," Kezeor said. "We've played some good quarterbacks and you know they are going to get some big plays, but the mentality we have is bend, but don't break. Our defense has settled down and made adjustments and I think that showed against Norris."
Beatrice, who is ranked No. 8 in Class B, will continue to be tested in the coming weeks. They travel to No. 5 rated Waverly on Friday, before traveling to No. 6 Seward next week and No. 3 Plattsmouth the following week.
Waverly enters the game against Beatrice with a 3-2 record, but their losses are against Elkhorn and Omaha Skutt, who are ranked No. 2 and No. 4 in Class B respectively.
Kezeor said Waverly's success starts with the size they have up front, returning their entire line from a year ago.
"They've got some talented players who are big, physical and strong," Kezeor said. "It's going to be a big challenge for us. They will load the box and go man-to-man in the secondary to allow more run support. We will definitely see an attacking defense."
Offensively, the Vikings have a lot of weapons and speed as well. They also get their starting quarterback back.
"They're going to be running on fully cylinders, but we talked to the kids and that's the way we want it," Kezeor said. "We want the full challenge. We want to take this challenge from the line and from their speed and athleticism."
Kezeor said they will try to use the same recipe they've used all year to get a win Friday night.
"We want ball control, win the turnover battle, control the clock and score in the red zone," Kezeor said. "If we can do those things and limit their big plays, I think we will be right there at the end of the game."