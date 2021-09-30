Orangemen riding rushing attack into showdown with Waverly

In addition to his receiving production, Jurgens also had 25 rushing attempts for 195 yards and three touchdowns. Burroughs also serves as a running threat at the quarterback position, running the ball 39 times for 102 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

The Orangemen are also getting it done on the other side of the ball. The defense forced three turnovers against Norris, including two interceptions by junior Brandon Scheer.

"The defense is flying around and got some major turnovers," Kezeor said. "We've played some good quarterbacks and you know they are going to get some big plays, but the mentality we have is bend, but don't break. Our defense has settled down and made adjustments and I think that showed against Norris."

Beatrice, who is ranked No. 8 in Class B, will continue to be tested in the coming weeks. They travel to No. 5 rated Waverly on Friday, before traveling to No. 6 Seward next week and No. 3 Plattsmouth the following week.

Waverly enters the game against Beatrice with a 3-2 record, but their losses are against Elkhorn and Omaha Skutt, who are ranked No. 2 and No. 4 in Class B respectively.

Kezeor said Waverly's success starts with the size they have up front, returning their entire line from a year ago.