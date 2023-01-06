Orangemen roar from behind to beat Seward in OT

The Beatrice Orangemen overcame a 12 point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime against Seward and then went on to win it 52-49.

Beatrice's chances looked bleak when they trailed 42-30 in the fourth quarter, but they would finish on a 12-0 run to tie the game. The Orangemen defense forced two turnovers during the run and also got help from Seward missing the front end of three separate one-and-ones.

In over time, Seward led 46-44 early on, but a basket by Crew Meints and a steal and lay up by Luke Feist put Beatrice up 48-46.

Beatrice would then take care of business from the free throw line. Dawson Loomis and Tucker Timmerman made two free throws each as Beatrice would hold on for the 52-49 win.

Seward jumped out to a 12-5 lead in the first quarter. Dawson had two of those Orangemen points off an assist from Tucker Timmerman while Crew Meints had a three point play.

Beatrice would finish the first quarter with six straight points thanks to baskets from Meints, Timmerman and Shelton Crawford, making the score 12-11 in favor of Seward.

Timmerman then opened the second quarter with a basket in the post to give Beatrice a 13-12 lead.

Two free throws gave Seward the lead back briefly, but a steal and lay up by Treyson Russell gave Beatrice a 15-14 lead. That would be the last points of the quarter, though, for the Orangemen.

Seward ended the second quarter on a 10-0 run to take a 24-15 lead at the half.

The Blue Jays extended their lead to 11 at the beginning of the third quarter, but a basket by Feist made it 26-17.

Meints then answered a Blue Jay basket with a take to the hoop making it 28-19. Seward went on a 5-0 run to extend the lead to 33-19.

Dawson Loomis had five points late in the third quarter, but Seward would still maintain a 35-24 lead going into the fourth.

Timmerman opened the fourth quarter with a free throw, but a basket by Seward made it 37-25. Five straight points by Beatrice got them within seven at 37-30, but Seward came back with five straight to make it 42-30, setting up the dramatic 12-0 run by the Orangemen.

Timmerman scored the first two baskets of the run and two free throws by Meints made it 42-36.

Seward missed a free throw and Beatrice took advantage when Timmerman got to the line and made both to make it 42-38 with 50.3 seconds left in the game.

Seward missed another front end of a one and one and Timmerman would score again off an assist from Crawford to make it 42-40 with 30.5 seconds left in the game.

The Blue Jays once again missed a front end of a one and one and Crawford would score on a take to the hoop with 6.3 seconds left to tie the game 42-42.

Seward got a shot up at the buzzer, but it missed its mark, forcing the dramatic overtime in which the Orangemen went on to win 52-49.

Timmerman finished the game with 15 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter. Meints and Crawford had 11 points each while Loomis had nine, Feist had four and Russell had two.

Beatrice improves their record to 6-3 on the season and will be in action again next Friday when they travel to Plattsmouth.