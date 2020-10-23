Orangemen rout Crete in season finale

The Beatrice football team guaranteed themselves a spot in the Class B State Playoffs with a win over Crete Friday night.
The Orangemen won their regular season finale 70-12 against the Cardinals at the House of Orange in Beatrice.
With the win, Beatrice qualifies for state and will await to see who and where they play next Friday night.
Beatrice wasted little time jumping on top of the Cardinals in the first quarter. After their defense forced a quick three and out. A poor punt by Crete gave Beatrice the ball at the Cardinal 4 yard line.
Two plays later, Deegan Nelson rushed it into the end zone form one yard out to give Beatrice the early 7-0 lead.
Crete was quickly forced to punt again on their next drive. A long run by Bennett Crandall set up an eventual three yard touchdown run by Nelson to extend Beatrice's lead to 14-0.
The Cardinals were able to take their next drive into Orangemen territory, but a fumble was recovered by Tucker Timmerman, giving the Orangemen the ball back around midfield.
Runs of 25 yards by Nelson and 20 yards by Jace Pethoud set up an eventual three yard touchdown run by Crandall to extend the Beatrice lead to 21-0.
Crete had another promising drive end because of a fumble that was recovered by the Orangemen.
On the second play of their next drive, Nelson broke free for a 37 yard touchdown run to make it 28-0.
Crete's next drive came to an end with Elliot Jurgens was able to come down with an interception. Nelson eventually broke free for a 55 yard touchdown run to extend the Beatrice lead to 35-0.
Bennett Crandall would score one more time in the first half on a 32 yard run to make it 42-0. Crete finally scored a touchdown just before half time to make it 42-6 at the half.
Beatrice got the ball first to start the second half. On the second play from scrimmage, Crandall found Jurgens for a 48 yard touchdown pass, making the score 49-6.
Later in the third quarter, Crandall found Tucker Timmerman for a 31 yard touchdown pass, extending the lead to 56-6.
Beatrice still wasn't done in the third quarter. Nelson found the end zone one more time from 45 yards out to make it 62-6.
Crete looked to have a scoring drive going in the fourth quarter, but Diego Rodriguez came away with an interception in the endzone. Jarrett Koch would get one more touchdown for the Orangemen in the fourth quarter to make it 70-6.
Crete got a defensive touchdown late in the fourth quarter to make the final score 70-12
Freeman falls in state playoffs
Weeping Water scored on its first two possessions, and then relied on its defense to hold off the Falcons on a windy and rainy night in Weeping Water.
Nolan Blevins scored from a yard out to give the Indians (7-1) a 24-0 lead with more than 8 minutes remaining in the second quarter, but Freeman responded with a 1-yard touchdown from Holden Ruse before halftime.
Freeman (6-3) pulled to within 10 midway through the fourth quarter on another TD from Ruse. Freeman recovered an onside kick and began driving down the field, but Blevins picked off a pass to end the Falcons' momentum.
Weeping Water won the regular-season meeting 40-8 in Week 1.
Other Sunland scores
Pawnee City 59, Lewiston 7
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!