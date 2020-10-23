Orangemen rout Crete in season finale

On the second play of their next drive, Nelson broke free for a 37 yard touchdown run to make it 28-0.

Crete's next drive came to an end with Elliot Jurgens was able to come down with an interception. Nelson eventually broke free for a 55 yard touchdown run to extend the Beatrice lead to 35-0.

Bennett Crandall would score one more time in the first half on a 32 yard run to make it 42-0. Crete finally scored a touchdown just before half time to make it 42-6 at the half.

Beatrice got the ball first to start the second half. On the second play from scrimmage, Crandall found Jurgens for a 48 yard touchdown pass, making the score 49-6.

Later in the third quarter, Crandall found Tucker Timmerman for a 31 yard touchdown pass, extending the lead to 56-6.

Beatrice still wasn't done in the third quarter. Nelson found the end zone one more time from 45 yards out to make it 62-6.

Crete looked to have a scoring drive going in the fourth quarter, but Diego Rodriguez came away with an interception in the endzone. Jarrett Koch would get one more touchdown for the Orangemen in the fourth quarter to make it 70-6.

Crete got a defensive touchdown late in the fourth quarter to make the final score 70-12