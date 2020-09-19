Orangemen run past Elkhorn North

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beatrice Orangemen got their running game going early as they steamrolled past Elkhorn North Friday night.

Beatrice won the game 47-21, improving their record to 2-2 on the season. The Orangemen led 40-0 at half time, allowing them to coast to an easy win in the second half.

Deegan Nelson had three touchdowns in the game while Jace Pethoud found the end zone twice.

It didn't take long for Beatrice to jump on top. They got the ball first at their own 35 yard line. On the very first play from scrimmage, Elliot Jurgens broke free for a 65 yard touchdown run, giving the Orangemen an early 7-0 lead.

Elkhorn North went three and out on their first drive and Beatrice got the ball back at their own 32. On the second play of the drive, Jace Pethoud found some running room and rumbled 55 yards deep into Elkhorn North territory. Two plays later, Deegan Nelson ran it in from three yards out to extend the lead to 14-0.

Elkhorn North managed one first down on their next drive, but eventually were forced to punt and Beatrice got the ball back at their own 29 yard line.

Jurgens had a 30 yard run on the drive, which set up another five yard touchdown run by Nelson to extend the Orangemen lead to 21-0.