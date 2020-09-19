Orangemen run past Elkhorn North

The Beatrice Orangemen got their running game going early as they steamrolled past Elkhorn North Friday night.
Beatrice won the game 47-21, improving their record to 2-2 on the season. The Orangemen led 40-0 at half time, allowing them to coast to an easy win in the second half.
Deegan Nelson had three touchdowns in the game while Jace Pethoud found the end zone twice.
It didn't take long for Beatrice to jump on top. They got the ball first at their own 35 yard line. On the very first play from scrimmage, Elliot Jurgens broke free for a 65 yard touchdown run, giving the Orangemen an early 7-0 lead.
Elkhorn North went three and out on their first drive and Beatrice got the ball back at their own 32. On the second play of the drive, Jace Pethoud found some running room and rumbled 55 yards deep into Elkhorn North territory. Two plays later, Deegan Nelson ran it in from three yards out to extend the lead to 14-0.
Elkhorn North managed one first down on their next drive, but eventually were forced to punt and Beatrice got the ball back at their own 29 yard line.
Jurgens had a 30 yard run on the drive, which set up another five yard touchdown run by Nelson to extend the Orangemen lead to 21-0.
Elkhorn North again managed one first down on their next drive, but were forced to punt again. That punt was blocked and recovered by Kaden Glynn giving the ball back to the Orangemen in Elkhorn North territory.
A 37 yard run by Pethoud set up a four yard touchdown run by Nelson -- his third of the game -- extending the Beatrice lead to 28-0.
Beatrice's defense forced another three and out and a poor punt gave Beatrice the ball at the Elkhorn North 19 yard line. Beatrice moved the ball inside the 5 yard line, but an interception gave the ball back to Elkhorn North.
Elkhorn North would be unable to get a first down and they were forced to punt it. Beatrice took over at the Elkhorn North 42 yard line.
A 21 yard run by Pethoud and three straight runs by Nelson set up an eventual eight yard touchdown run by Bennett Crandall, extending the Orangemen lead to 34-0.
Beatrice would score one more time before the half, a 78 yard touchdown run by Pethoud, giving Beatrice a 40-0 lead at the half.
Elkhorn North showed some live in the third quarter, scoring on touchdown passes of 26 yards and 22 yards, making it 40-14 after three quarters. Beatrice's Jurgens had an interception in the third quarter.
At the beginning of the fourth quarter, a Beatrice drive was capped by a 25 yard touchdown pass from Austin Burroughs to Pethoud, extending the lead back to 47-14.
Elkhorn North scored one more touchdown in the fourth quarter to make the final score 47-21.
Beatrice improves to 2-2 on the season and will be in action again next Friday when they travel to rival Norris.
Other Sunland scores
Freeman 53, HTRS 8
Meridian 56, St. Edward 25
Tri County 66, Exeter-Milligan 6
Fillmore Central 32, Fairbury 14
