FIRTH -- The Beatrice boys soccer season came to an end in the B-4 District Tournament on Monday.

The Orangemen entered districts as the No. 3 seed and they fell to No. 2 seed Crete 8-0 at Norris High School.

Beatrice head coach Karen Dittbrenner said it was a tough game from start to finish as Crete scored their first goal in the opening five minutes of the game.

"As soon as our kids hear Crete, they seem to doubt everything they know," Dittbrenner said. "They played hesitant and slow for much of the entire game and the score reflects just that. We had a few bright spots on the field."

One of those bright spots was goalie Nolan Marlatt, who had a busy day.

"Nolan Marlatt had an outstanding game," Dittbrenner said. "He fended off at least 14 tough shots and kept his head throughout the match. Getting a goalkeeper to stay in and fight when the score is lopsided is not always easy. Nolan showed up today and his efforts did not go unnoticed. His efforts and skill will be missed."

Dittbrenner said another bright spot was the work ethic of senior Jaden Guernsey.

"Jaden fought the entire game," Dittbrenner said. "He worked to fix a few things and get better even in what was the last game of his career. Jaden is not a flashy player but simply a player who doesn't give up. He quietly works at making things happen wherever he is on the field. He can run all day so his stamina is an important piece of his game. Jaden's play and attitude will be missed."

Beatrice's season ends after posting a 5-10 record. Despite having a good group of seniors moving on, Dittbrenner said there's still a strong core of kids who will take two weeks off and then get back to getting better every time out.

"If we improve as much this off-season as we did these the last eight weeks, this team will be a fun group to watch next year," Dittbrenner said. "We also look forward to a new class of freshmen to add to our team."

Crete advances to Tuesday's subdistrict final against top-seeded Norris at Norris High School.

Lady O advances in a shootout

The Beatrice girls soccer team advanced to the B-5 Subdistrict final with a shoutout win over Seward Monday night at Norris High School.

The game was tied after regulation, but the Lady O was able to out-shoot Seward in a shootout for the 1-0 win.

Beatrice (5-9), the No. 2 seed in the district, advanced to play top-seeded Norris (14-1) at 5 p.m. Tuesday night. Norris advanced by beating Lincoln Northwest 3-1.

For results of Tuesday night's girls subdistrict championship game, see Thursday's Daily Sun.