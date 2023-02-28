BENNINGTON -- The Beatrice boys basketball season came to an end after a loss to Bennington Monday in the district final.

Beatrice, the No. 11 seed in Class B, fell to No. 6 seed Bennington 47-34 at Bennington High School.

The game was tight for the first three quarters and Beatrice led 31-26 early in the fourth quarter, but Bennington finished the game on a 21-3 run to win 47-34, punching their ticket to state.

Tucker Timmerman led the way for Beatrice with 10 points while Luke Feist had nine, Dominik Salazar had six, Shelton Crawford and Dawson Loomis had three each, Treyson Russell had two and Crew Meints had one.

In the first quarter, Bennington scored the game's first basket, but Beatrice answered with a 7-0 run after a three pointer by Shelton Crawford and consecutive baskets by Luke Feist, giving Beatrice a 7-2 lead.

Bennington came back with nine straight points to take an 11-7 lead. A basket by Dominik Salazar and a free throw by Feist cut the Beatrice deficit to one at the end of the first quarter.

Feist scored the first basket of the second quarter to give Beatrice the lead back. Bennington's three pointer made it 14-12 in favor of the Badgers, but Tucker Timmerman answered with a three pointer to give Beatrice a 15-14 lead.

Bennington scored five straight to make it 19-15. Dawson Loomis then scored for the Orangemen, but Bennington finished the second quarter with a basket to make it 21-17 at the half.

The Badgers opened the third quarter with a basket, but a three point play by Timmerman cut the Orangemen deficit to 23-20.

Bennington knocked down a three pointer to make it 26-20, but that would be the last points of the third quarter for the Badgers.

Crew Meints started a 9-0 run for the Orangemen with a free throw. Three straight baskets in the post by Feist, Salazar and Timmerman gave Beatrice a 27-27 lead. Treyson Russell then beat the buzzer with a jumper to extend Beatrice's lead to 29-26 going into the fourth quarter.

Timmerman hit two free throws to start the fourth quarter, giving Beatrice their biggest lead of the game at 31-26.

Bennington came back with a 4-0 run to make it 31-30. Salazar knocked down two free throws to extend the lead back to three, but a 6-0 run by Benningotn gave the Badgers a 36-33 lead.

Loomis would knock down a free throw to get Beatrice back within two, but that would be their last point of the game. Bennington finished the fourth quarter on an 11-0 run to get the 47-34 win.

Beatrice's season comes to an end after posting an 11-10 record. It was the final game for seniors Shelton Crawford, Dawson Loomis, Luke Feist, Tucker Timmerman, Dominik Salazar and Kieyn Omon.

Freeman cruises to district final win

No. 1 Freeman's defense was stout in its 53-22 win against Oakland-Craig in the C2-1 District Final Monday night at Freeman High School.

Oakland-Craig didn't score more than seven points in any quarter. Carter Niles had a game-high 18 points for the Falcons. Carter Ruse added 17 points.

The Falcons improve to 25-1 for the season and will play in next week's state basketball tournament.