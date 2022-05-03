Orangemen season ends with loss to Crete

CRETE -- The Beatrice boys soccer season came to an end with a loss to Crete in the B-4 Subdistrict Tournament.

Crete, the top seed in the subdistrict, defeated fourth-seeded Beatrice 7-1 on a chilly and rainy Monday night at Doane University. Crete scored two of their goals in the first half and five more in the second half. Beatrice's one goal game in the second half.

Crete advances to the district final to play second-seeded Norris Tuesday night at Doane University. The winner of the subdistrict will automatically advance to a district final where they'll have a chance to qualify for state.

Beatrice Coach Dave Henning said they tried to once again play their defensive style game plan, but it wasn't as effective against the talented Cardinal team.

"Crete is just really, really good and got two really nice goals in the first half that made us change our tactics at half time," Henning said. "We played more offensively in the second half and put some guys at defense that weren't maybe used to being there and the result is we ended up losing 7-1."

Beatrice's lone goal was off a free kick form Sylvan Flores Acosta.

Henning said it was a disappointing end to the season, but he's still proud of the team.

"I'm proud of the boys and the fight they showed this year and their willingness to be coached and improve," Henning said. "I'm looking forward to having these boys back next year as many of them will be juniors and seniors and will learn from this varsity experience."

Beatrice finishes the season with a 3-11 record and will lose four starters to graduation.

"We will miss all of our seniors who contributed a lot this season, especially Elliot Jurgens, Devon Busboom, Selvin Acosta and Dominic Suarez," Henning said. "Those guys played the majority of the minutes for us, so we will miss them on the field."

Having said that, losing four starters compared to nine from last year has Henning optimistic.

"Getting eight starters back makes me hopeful for the future," Henning said.

Norris boys advance to subdistrict final

Brent Wagner/Lincoln Journal Star

CRETE — The weather was bad on Monday — rain and a wind-chill of 33 degrees — so the Norris boys soccer team didn’t mess around in its postseason match against Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central.

The Titans scored twice in the first seven minutes of the B-4 subdistrict semifinal match and went on to win 2-1 at Doane University.

Next, Norris will play Crete in the championship match at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Crete beat Beatrice 7-1.

With Norris sitting 16th in Class B in wild-card points, the Titans may need to win the subdistrict to qualify for the district final round Saturday, which includes the eight subdistrict champions and eight wild-card qualifiers.

Norris (8-8) has made a late surge with five wins in its last six matches.

Norris’ first goal came just 36 seconds into the match. It was an own goal after a Lincoln Lutheran player knocked the ball into his own goal in a frantic play in front of the net.

Then, Norris junior Davis Tetrick scored six minutes later for a 2-0 lead when he knocked in a deflected ball in front of the net. It was his seventh goal of the season.

Norris peppered the goal with shots for much of the opening 15 minutes of the match.

“It was electric,” Tetrick said. “We were just having fun in the rain. Until it gets cold it’s a good time.”

Later in the first half, Lincoln Lutheran got some shots off, and shots can be tricky to save for the goalies when the ball is wet. But Norris goalie Gabe Schroeder made a couple of solid saves to get the win.

The Warriors’ Bo Claridge scored with 18 minutes left in the second half, but the Warriors couldn’t get the tying goal.

Tetrick said Norris had to be strong in some really cold conditions.

“It’s more mental than physical, and not giving up,” Tetrick said. “Like when they put that goal in on us, you can’t give up.”

The wet ball can make it scary for the goalies when trying to make a save. But Schroeder got lots of practice in the rain on Saturday.

“On Saturday when it was pouring we were just ripping shots at him, and skipping the ball at him and trying to get him used to tracking the ball,” Norris coach Scott Hakel said. “He’s a solid keeper. We’re going to miss him next year. I thought he did a great job. That (Lincoln Lutheran) goal, it was a breakdown on defense, and I don’t blame him at all for that.”

Lincoln Lutheran has a 6-5 record, which was a big improvement after winning just one match last season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.