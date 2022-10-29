Orangemen season ends with loss to No. 1 Bennington

BENNINGTON – Class B No. 1 Bennington Badgers turned out to be too much for Beatrice Friday night in the first round of the Class B State Playoffs.

The Orangemen fell to the defending state champs 50-7 at Bennington High School, ending their season.

Beatrice got the ball to start the game and their game plan early was to take their time and milk the clock with run plays. They managed a first down on their first drive, but came up short on fourth and two and turned the ball over on downs.

Bennington took over at the Beatrice 48 yard line and four runs followed by an 18 yard pass and then a 16 yard touchdown pass made it 7-0.

Beatrice started their second drive at their own 32 yard line. Shelton Crawford opened the drive with a 20 yard pass to Luke Hamilton. A run of 8 yards by Crawford followed by a 12 yard run by Deegan Nelson got Beatrice deep into Bennington territory.

The Orangemen tried to catch Bennington off-balanced with a half back pass, but Nelson’s pass was just out of the reach of a wide open Tucker Timmerman.

Beatrice had to settle for a field goal attempt, but it was blocked and then returned all the way to the 47 yard line.

Passes of 16 yards and 25 yards set up an eventual 8-yard touchdown pass, extending the Badger lead to 14-0.

Beatrice got one first down on their next drive, but were forced to punt. Bennington started their next drive at their own 23 yard line and put together a lengthy 15-play drive, but the Orangemen defense would hold them to a 32 yard field goal, making it 17-0.

Beatrice got three first downs on their next drive thanks to a pass interference penalty as well as runs of 11 yards and 10 yards by Nelson. The drive stalled, though, and Beatrice was forced to punt. Bennington would drive it down the field, but were again forced into a 28 yard field goal, making it 20-0 at the half.

Bennington opened the second half with a 41 yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 27-0.

When Beatrice was forced to punt on their next drive, a bad snap on the punt resulted in a safety, making it 29-0. They then proceeded to score again on their next drive to extend the lead to 36-0.

Beatrice’s offense would finally get on the scoreboard when Crew Meints broke free for an 89 yard touchdown run, cutting the Orangemen deficit to 36-7.

Bennington answered immediately and scored on a 32 yard touchdown pass, making it 43-7. The Badgers would tack on one more touchdown late in the fourth quarter to make the final score 50-7.

The Beatrice season comes to an end after posting a 3-7 record.

Other Sunland playoff scores

Shelton 65, Sterling 20