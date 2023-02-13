BENNINGTON -- The wrestling room will be full at Beatrice High School this week as they will have 11 wrestlers preparing for the NSAA State Meet.

The Orangemen competed in the B-1 District Meet in Bennington on Saturday and finished third in the team standings with 172.5 points. They finished behind Omaha Skutt's 233.5 and Bennington's 209.5.

Beatrice had 11 total wrestlers finish in the top four of their respective weight classes, which qualifies them all for state.

Beatrice had three individual district champions. Gavin Vanover was able to win the 120-pound division. He won a 7-3 decision over Wayne's Garrett Schultz in his championship match.

Caden Eggleston will return to state after winning the 152-pound division. He defeated Bennington's Braxton Peacher 7-5 in his championship match.

Deegan Nelson, who finished state runner-up last year, will return to state after winning a district title in the 195-pound division. He won a 5-2 decision over Omaha Skutt's Gage Guenther in his championship match.

Cole Karlin finished runner-up in the 113-pound division, which qualifies him for state.

The Orangemen got third place finishes from Tristan Reinke in the 126-pound division and Takeo Glynn in the 285-pound division, which qualifies them both for state.

Beatrice got fourth place finishes from Talon Belding at 106, Collin Mangnall at 132, Kruse Williamson at 160, Merrick Johnson at 170 and Hayden Richards at 182. All of whom qualify for state.

Elsewhere in Class B, Norris will be sending four wrestlers to state. The Titans competed in the B-3 District at Grand Island Northwest.

Norris' Joao Croteau captured a district title in the 170-pound division while Benjamin Schoenbeck finished third at 182, Eric Hall finished fourth at 195 and Cooper Bice finished sixth at 160.

Fairbury competed in the C-3 District Meet at Central City and they will be sending six wrestlers to state.

The Jeffs got a runner-up finish from Gavin Gerths in the 113-pound division. Finishing third for Fairbury was Spencer Weers at 126, Dalton VanLaningham at 132 and Connor Gerths at 145. Finishing fourth place was Riley Arner at 160 and Drake Richtarik at 285.

Tri County also competed in the C-3 District Meet and will be sending five wrestlers to state. Cooper Stokebrand was able to win a district title in the 170-pound division. Cole Spahr finished runner-up in the 120-pound division.

Finishing third for the Trojans was Jurgen Baker in the 182-pound division, Cael Washburn in the 195-pound division and James Kerns in the 220-pound division.

Wilber-Clatonia competed in the C-1 District Meet at Boone Central and qualified four wrestlers for the state tournament. For of those qualifiers won district championships.

Zaiyahn Ornelas won the 106-pound division for the Wolverines while Grant Eschiti won the 113-pound division and Iverson Mejia won the 132-pound division. Finishing third for Wilber-Clatonia was Keith Kvasnicka in the 285-pound division.

Southern will be sending one wrestler to state. Austen Forney finished third for the Raiders in the 138-pound division of the C-1 District.

Humbolt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City is also sending one wrestler to state. Andy Maloley was able to win a district championship in the 195-pound division of the C-1 District.

Johnson County Central will be sending Levi Boardman to state after he finished fourth place in the 138-pound division.

Meridian competed in the D-3 District Meet at Thayer Central and qualified two wrestlers for state. Jackson Huls finished runner-up in the 145-pound division while JD Adam finished runner-up in the 160-pound division.

The NSAA State Wrestling Meet is scheduled for Feb. 16-18 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.