The Beatrice boys soccer team finished third place in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament.

The Orangemen defeated Nebraska City 2-0 Thursday night in a third place game at the House of Orange.

Both of Beatrice's goals came in the first half from Ty Dittbrenner and Alfredo Benavides.

The first goal came early in the first half when Deighton Norris passed the ball to the feet of Ty Dittbrnner, who then made several moves around the defenders and found an opening to put the ball in the back of the net.

Shortly after that, Carlos Guzman aggressively chased down a ball and was fouled in the box by the Nebraska City goal keeper. Benavides stepped in and made the penalty kick to put Beatrice up 2-0.

"The game was back and forth the entire time with things getting very physical at times," said Beatrice head coach Karen Dittbrenner. "I was very proud of how hard our kids worked to keep their emotions in check when their opponents tried to get them pulled in. Our kids battled hard the entire game and really kept focused."

Dittbrenner said the defense bent at times, but never broke. She said center backs Devon Pella and Jordan Zhang played a smart, physical game.

"I think Jordan (Zhang) has played every single minute this season," Dittbrenner said. "He takes hits and just keeps going. He has gotten stronger every single game. Devon slide into the center back position about three weeks ago and has not missed a single minute since them. He is strong, he sees the field well and had a nice touch on the ball. The best part is that he is only a sophomore, so we get him back for another two years."

Colton Herfel got some significant playing time when a starter got a yellow card. Dittbrenner said they didn't want to risk another yellow card going into districts, so Herfel had to step up.

"Colton stepped in and did what we asked and really shut down their attack on the right side," Dittbrenner said.

Dittbrenner said she was also happy with how the defensive middles controlled the middle and disrupted forward play the entire game.

"Seth Oltmans and Alfredo Benavides are crucial to our team doing well," Dittbrenner said. "When they play well, we are successful. The play hard every game, get very few subs and often get beat up in the process. These two have really worked hard this entire season and they don't always get the attention, but they do deserve it for how hard they work."

It was the final home game of the season for the Orangeme and Dittbrenner said it was nice to see the seniors go out with a win, saying they have all been an important part to the team's success and will be missed, including Jacob Hamm and Ater Achoth, who are both in their first year of high school soccer.

"They have provided us with some depth and athleticism we needed," Dittbrenner said. "Jacoby decided to come out for soccer just this spring. He started game one and I think he has played all but maybe five or 10 minutes. We will miss his speed and athleticism in the back. He has been very fun to watch."

Dittbrenner said Achoth and Jaden Guernsey have done a nice job of working the outside.

"They are in great physical shape which is what we need in those positions," Dittbrenner said. "Both boys have served up some very crucial balls for their teammates to put in the back of the net. Jaden is a four year soccer player and I am really proud of how hard he worked to get where he is at today."

Other seniors include Andrew Creek and goalie Nolan Marlatt.

"Andrew Creek is a really tough kid and has played with a very sore and possibly broke toe, but has played through the pain and has been a nice spark in the back on the strong side," Dittbrenner said. "Nolan Marlatt did a great job as keeper all year long. He played all but maybe 10 minutes the entire season. He was worked hard on his game in the off season and then grew up a ton during the season and became quite a great keeper. We definitely appreciate the efforts of all the seniors."

Beatrice will open district play at 3 p.m. on Monday against Crete at Norris High School.

"Crete is a very well coached and very gifted team," Dittbrenner said. "We faced them earlier this season and it was a bit lopsided, but I like our chances on Monday. We are a totally different team than we were just two weeks ago."

Lady O wins third place game

The Beatrice girls soccer team finished third place in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament with a 1-0 win over Plattsmouth Thursday at the House of Orange.

Beatrice (4-9) will be the No. 2 seed in the B-5 Subdistrict and will play third-seeded Seward (3-10) at 7 p.m. Monday at Norris High School.

With a win, Beatrice would play in the subdistrict final at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Norris High School.