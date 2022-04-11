Orangemen soccer falls at home to Crete

The Beatrice boys soccer team battled Crete to a 0-0 draw at half time, but the visiting Cardinals were able to score three goals in the second half to get the win.

The Orangemen fell in the game 3-0 Saturday at the House of Orange in Beatrice, dropping their record to 0-8.

"It's the third game in a row in which we held a very talented team to a 0-0 draw at half," said Beatrice Coach Dave Henning. "Also, it was the third game in a row where we had several defensive lapses that cost us."

Henning said it has been a tough year for his young Orangemen team, which had very few players with varsity experience coming into the season.

"But even in defeat, the boys state positive and keep grinding," Henning said. "We hope to finish out the season with a few wins and head into the conference tournament with some momentum."

Henning has seen improvements from his team and has been particularly happy with his goalkeeper.

"Nolan Marlatt has been very solid for us this second half of the season," Henning said. "He has developed into a really good keeper."

The Beatrice boys will look for their first win on Thursday when they host Nebraska City at the House of Orange.

"It has been discouraging for the guys to be 0-8 after the season we had last year," Henning said. "But we are young and learning every game. I'm looking forward to a strong finish from this group of guys."

Lady O soccer wins two of last three

The Beatrice girls soccer team enjoyed some success last week, winning two of their three games played.

On Thursday, the Lady O traveled to Auburn and came from behind to win 2-1. Lupita Cuevas came up with two goals in the game.

"I am proud of the way they kept fighting and trusting each other to get the results we needed," said Beatrice girls coach Bryan Heinz. "It was an all around great win."

The Lady O split two matches on Saturday. They defeated Crete 1-0 in overtime, but lost to Plattsmouth after three rounds of penalty kicks.

The Beatrice girls are now 3-6 on the season and hosted Ralston Monday night. For those results, see Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.