The Beatrice boys soccer team hosted Class B No. 5 Waverly on a chilly Monday night at the House of Orange.

The Orangemen fell to the visiting Vikings 3-0.

Beatrice Coach Karen Dittbrenner said Waverly is a very physical and athletic team and they were simply overpowered in several areas.

"They communicate well, they pass well and they don't back down from 50/50 balls," Dittbrenner said. "I felt our kids battled from start to finish. We went in with a set game plan and when they executed the game plan, we did well."

Waverly scored two of their goals in the first half and a third goal in the second half.

"We had two breakdowns in the back that led to goals from no one being willing to take charge of the situation and the ball bouncing around in there long enough to finally find the back of the goal," Dittbrenner said.

Dittbrenner said the team made adjustments in the second half that made a huge difference.

"We talked about our initial game plan and what needed addressed and they went out and executed much more soundly," Dittbrenner said. "Nolan Marlatt played aggressively and came up with a couple great saves."

Beatrice also lost a 3-1 heartbreaker to Lincoln Lutheran on Saturday.

"We had higher possession and more shots on goal than Lincoln Lutheran," Dittbrenner said. "We had several great opportunities in the first five minutes that we could not capitalize on. Lincoln Lutheran got a quick counter and found the back of the net and then we were playing from behind again."

The Orangemen (0-5) will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Norris. Dittbrenner said it has been a brutal opening stretch for her team, playing five games in 11 days.

"Our player trackers are saying the kids have ran over 25 miles in these games," Dittbrenner said. "Our bench is thin. We are looking forward to this next stretch of games where we can get some rest for our legs and hopefully get some kids healed up. We look forward to having some time to work on breaking down specific things in practice and getting everyone on the same page."

Lady O falls at Waverly

The Beatrice girls soccer team traveled to Waverly on Monday and fell 7-1.

Waverly scored three goals in the first half and four goals in the second half. The Lady O's lone goal came in the first half.

The Lady O (0-4) will host Class B No. 2 Norris Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. at the House of Orange.