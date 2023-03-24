The Beatrice boys soccer team were unable to find the back of the next in a home game against York.

The Orangemen fell to the visiting Dukes 2-0 Thursday night at the House of Orange in Beatrice.

First year Beatrice Coach Karen Dittbrenner said the game was a test of resiliency and strong-mindedness.

"Having just played a very physical and often out of control team on Tuesday, it was obvious our guys legs were tired, Dittbrenner said. "We were playing without one of our junior leaders for the entire game and about 12 minutes without another of our junior leaders after leaving the game with an injury."

Dittbrenner said from the start, they had kids playing in positions they weren't entirely comfortable with.

"They stepped up and filled the positions well," Dittbrenner said. "Our possession was lopsided at times and we did more chasing than a coach likes to see but overall, I felt our kids played their hearts out."

York scored one goal in each half.

"Our goal was to go out and win the half we were competing in," Dittbrenner said. "With them scoring one goal each half, we did not accomplish that goal. We did increase our number of shots on goal which is a big step. Now we have to get kids moving with confidence into space to create more solid scoring opportunities."

The Beatrice boys soccer team will be in action again on Saturday when they host Lincoln Lutheran. They will be celebrating Youth Soccer Day. Kids wearing their Nighthawks jersey or on the roster will be admitted free of charge.

The Orangemenw ill also be in action at home on Monday when they host Waverly in a doubleheader with the girls.