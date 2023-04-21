After a rough start to the season, the Beatrice boys soccer team now finds themselves on a three game winning streak.

The Orangemen defeated Seward 4-0 Thursday on senior night at the House of Orange.

Beatrice head coach Karen Dittbrenner said Seward is a much improved and athletic team. After their win on Tuesday, Dittbrenners was afraid of a let down, but that didn't happen.

"Going into this game, we knew we would have to play a complete game," Dittbrenner said. "We talked about what we needed to accomplish, how we needed to stay focused and start strong from the first whistle. The guys did exactly that and it was great to see all our seniors see success and play what looks like their final home game at the House of Orange."

Dittbrenner said the first half played out in the middle and attacking thirds of the field with each team trying to gain the upper hand.

"The Blue Jays are a physical and well-coached team and the Orangemen were a bit impatient in their approach to getting into the final third," Dittbrenner said.

Beatrice was still able to score one goal in the first half off the foot of Ty Dittbrenner.

"The goal scoring got off to a hot start when a ball was played in front of the goal and Ty (Dittbrenner) hit it home," said Karen Dittbrenner.

Beatrice was able to score three more goals in the second half. Alfredo Benavides scored Beatrice's second goal.

"We made some adjustments and employed a much more calculated, patient approach," Dittbrenner said. "The second goal got started on a corner kick that Jaden Guernsey played perfectly into the box. Alfredo Benavides got up and over the defense and headed it into the back of the net."

Dittbrenner said the third goal came off an "incredible pass" from Ater Achuoth.

"Ty Dittbrenner made a move around the defender and got the goalie to commit and played the ball home," said Karen Dittbrenner.

The fourth goal of the night came when Achuoth played a great cross across the top of the box.

"Alfredo (Benavides) stayed home on the field to volley a great shot past the keeper," Dittbrenner said.

Dittbrenner said the entire team stepped up, saying it was great to see seniors Achuoth and Guernsey get into the mix of scoring with assists. They also have three seniors and a sophomore on the defensive side who helped keep Seward from scoring.

"Overall, I like where we are at this point," Dittbrenner said. "We have to clean a few more things and we'll have a chance Friday night when we travel to Lincoln."

It's the third straight win for Beatrice. They defeated Nebraska City 2-1 on April 13 and defeated Elkhorn on Tuesday 2-1.

Beatrice is now 3-8 on the season. After they play Lincoln Northwest on Friday, they will begin Trailblazer Conference Tournament play on Monday at Plattsmouth.

"We are looking to avenge our loss (to Plattsmouth) the opening game of the season," Dittbrenner said. "We are an entirely different team and we hope to show that in the conference tournament."