Orangemen soccer splits games at Schuyler

The Beatrice soccer team traveled to a tournament at Schuyler on Saturday and split two games.

In the first game, the Orangemen lost to Schuyler 2-1. Beatrice's one goal in the game came from Bennett Crandall off an assist from Connor Kelley.

"We started slow, but played into the game in the second half and had some really good chances late to tie it up," said Beatrice Coach Dave Henning.

In the second game, Beatrice would beat Omaha Roncalli 4-0. They got two goals from Devin Smith and two more goals from Evan Oltmans. It was the first varsity shutout for goalkeeper Connor Kelley.

"The boys did a great job of digging deep and playing throw a lot of cramps and tired legs," Henning said about the win over Roncalli.

Overall, Henning said he was happy with how his team played in their second outing of the year. They are now 2-1 on the season.

"We still have things to work on, but this group is willing to work hard for each other," Henning said. "They are selfless in their efforts and continue to improve every day. I am very optimistic about our chances to surprise a lot of teams this season."

The Beatrice boys will be in action again on Tuesday when they host Ralston at the House of Orange.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0