Orangemen soccer wins in shootout

The Beatrice boys soccer team won in thrilling fashion in their home opener Tuesday night.

With the score 1-1, the Orangemen would win in a shootout against Ralston at the House of Orange.

"This win was really big for our team and our program," said Beatrice Coach Dave Weeks. "It is our second conference game in the new Trailblazer Conference and our second win. To be 3-1 is a great feeling and a huge confidence boost for our team."

Ralston was able to take a 1-0 lead in the first half when a shot from well outside the goalie box got just above the Beatrice goalkeeper's hands and just under the cross bar.

The score would remain 1-0 going into half time, but Beatrice would get a goal late in the second half when Bennett Crandall got in heind the defense and headed the ball into the back of the net.

From there, it was tied 1-1 through regulation and through both 10 minute overtime periods.

In the penalty kicks, Beatrice made four of their six shots while Orangemen goalkeeper Connor Kelley was able to save three penalty kicks. With the penalty he saved against Schuyler on Saturday, Kelley has now save 4 of 7 penalties.

"That's a really amazing record for any keeper," Henning said.