Orangemen soccer wins season opener

The Beatrice soccer team opened their season at Platteview on Thursday and came away with a 2-1 win.

The Orangemen fell behind early on a ball that was initially saved by goalie Connor Kelley, but Platteview was able to rebound and score.

"We got off to a sluggish start," said first year Beatrice Coach Dave Henning. "We were giving the opposition too much time and space in the mid field which allowed them to play through balls to their speedy attacking players."

Later in the first half, the Orangemen were able to tie the game when Evan Oltmans ran with the ball down the left wing and played the ball into the box. From there, Fredo Benivides was able to find the back of the net, making it 1-1 at half time.

In the second half, Henning said the Orangemen did a much better job preventing Platteivew from having the ball in the midfield a, allowing them to control things.

"While we did have much of the possession, we still struggled to put shots on goal," Henning said.

The Orangemen did break through in the 77th minute when Oltmans again drove into the opposition's box with the ball and this time found Devin Smith for a goal, which ended up being the game winner.