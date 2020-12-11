Orangemen sprint past Crete in home opener

Beatrice's offense was hitting on all cylinders in their home opener against Crete.

The Orangemen defeated Crete 68-31 at the Ozone in Beatrice, improving their record to 2-0.

Beatrice outscored the Cardinals 29-6 in the first quarter. Crete took a 2-0 lead early, but the Orangemen answered with an 18-0 run. Elliot Jurgens got the run started with a basket and Devin Smith followed that up with a three pointer.

Bennett Crandall then scored his second basket of the game off an assist from Kaden Glynn. A three point play by Tucker Timmerman, two free throws by Jurgens and another three pointer by Smith concluded the early run, making it 18-2.

Crete finally ended the run with a three pointer, but Crandall scored again off an assist from Jae Pethoud and Pethoud then hit two free throws to make it 22-5.

After a Crete free throw, Glynn hit a three pointer and then Crandall and Pethoud finished off the quarter with back to back baskets to make it 29-6 after one.

Pethoud opened the second quarter with two free throws and Crandall followed that up with a steal and a lay up to make it 33-6.