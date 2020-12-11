Orangemen sprint past Crete in home opener

Beatrice's offense was hitting on all cylinders in their home opener against Crete.
The Orangemen defeated Crete 68-31 at the Ozone in Beatrice, improving their record to 2-0.
Beatrice outscored the Cardinals 29-6 in the first quarter. Crete took a 2-0 lead early, but the Orangemen answered with an 18-0 run. Elliot Jurgens got the run started with a basket and Devin Smith followed that up with a three pointer.
Bennett Crandall then scored his second basket of the game off an assist from Kaden Glynn. A three point play by Tucker Timmerman, two free throws by Jurgens and another three pointer by Smith concluded the early run, making it 18-2.
Crete finally ended the run with a three pointer, but Crandall scored again off an assist from Jae Pethoud and Pethoud then hit two free throws to make it 22-5.
After a Crete free throw, Glynn hit a three pointer and then Crandall and Pethoud finished off the quarter with back to back baskets to make it 29-6 after one.
Pethoud opened the second quarter with two free throws and Crandall followed that up with a steal and a lay up to make it 33-6.
After a Crete basket made it 33-8, Beatrice would go on a 14-0 run. Smith started the run with a three pointer and Crandall hit two free throws. Smith then connected from deep again to make it 41-8.
Tucker Timmerman scored in the post, Jurgens hit two free throws and Pethoud scored another basket to make it 47-7. The Orangemen would lead 47-14 at half time.
With a running clock for most of the second half, Beatrice would go on to win the game 68-31.
Bennett Crandall led the way for Beatrice with 18 points while Devin Smith had 14 points and Tucker Timmerman had 11 points. Jace Pethoud had 10, Elliot Jurgens had seven, Kaden Glynn and Bryant Jurgens had three each and Simon Kuol had two.
It was a sparse crowd Thursday night as only immediate family was allowed to attend the game. There were many cardboard cutouts of local fans on display in the stands.
Beatrice will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to Aurora.
