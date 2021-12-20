Orangemen stays unbeaten; Lady O falls

ELKHORN -- The Beatrice boys basketball team overcame an early deficit against Elkhorn North to remain unbeaten.

The Orangemen won the game 51-41, but it was Elkhorn North who jumped out to a 14-2 lead in the first quarter.

Beatrice then outscored Elkhorn North 19-6 in the second quarter to take a 21-20 lead. They out scored them 14-9 in the third quarter and 16-12 in the fourth quarter to get the 51-41 win.

The Orangemen improve to 5-0 on the season and will be in action again Tuesday night when they travel to Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt. They then travel to the North Platte Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 and 29.

The Beatrice girls basketball team had a tall task in facing the No. 1 team in Class B. Elkhorn North is the defending Class B State Champions and they returned everybody from that team.

The Lady O hung tough with the defending champs, but ultimately fell 41-25.

Elkhorn Norht led 13-5 after the first quarter and 21-14 at half time. They extended their lead to 30-19 in the third quarter before coasting ot the 41-25 win.

Riley Schwisow led the way for Beatrice with 11 points while Addie Hatcliff had six, Ellie Jurgens had five, Chelsea Leners had two and Morgan Mahoney had one.

The Beatrice girls are now off until after the Christmas break. They will travel to the North Platte Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 and 29.

Other Sunland scores Boys AUBURN 42, FREEMAN 22 Auburn 8 9 13 12 -- 42 Freeman 4 9 7 2 -- 22 Auburn--Dixon 5, M. Binder 14, R. Binder 12, Roybal 8, Lavigne 3. Freeman--Ruse 16, Vetrousky 5, Niles 1. CRETE 64, FAIRBURY 43 Fairbury 10 8 7 18 -- 43 Crete 16 13 15 19 -- 64 Fairbury--Smith 8, Grizzle 4, Biehl 16, Starr 5, Martin 7, Judd 3. Crete--Tebrink 2, Heath 2, McDowell 24, Vertin 5, Crumbliss 8, Wendelin 9, Gardner 14. DILLER-ODELL 59, LEWISTON 29 Diller-Odell 11 15 17 16 -- 59 Lewiston 11 5 10 3 -- 29 Diller-Odell--Lyons 17, Warren 10, Ebeling 7, Sutton 8, Morgan 9, Arnold 3, Folkers 2, McKinney 2, Engelman 1. Lewiston--stats not provided. FALLS CITY SH 64, HTRS 33 HTRS 12 11 2 8 -- 33 Falls City SH 11 16 18 19 -- 64 HTRS--Knudson 23, Hunzeker 6, Stalder 4. Falls City SH--Jordan 8, Dunn 9, Stice 3, Froeschl 12, E. Keithley 15, Simon 8, Nachtigal 5, Shawang 4. MERIDIAN 51, GILTNER 46 Meridian 17 11 11 12 -- 51 Giltner 9 6 13 18 -- 46 Meridian--Niederklein 6, Escobar 3, Herrera 5, Rut 17, Dennis 18, Kumpf 2. Giltner--Gregori 11, Leichty 1, Ballard 3, Reeson 8, Craig 9, Smith 14. NORRIS 53, SEWARD 39 Norris 14 9 16 14 -- 53 Seward 8 10 5 16 -- 39 Norris--Behrends 3, Hobza 11, Hausmann 11, Boesiger 2, Roche 1, Hoehne 15, Wubbels 10. Seward--Schaefer 1, Frost 5, Covalt 13, Limback 14, Schroeder 6. Girls AUBURN 53, FREEMAN 25 Auburn 22 12 12 7 -- 53 Freeman 3 6 6 10 -- 25 Auburn--Grant 3, Franke 11, Billings 8, Matteen 2, Swanson 4, Binder 10, Maddox 4, Stanley 3, Battensperger 4, Darnell 4. Freeman--Buhr 2, Haner 1, Boyer 4, Winkle 2, Mahler 8, Holland 6, Reed 2. CRETE 39, FAIRBURY 25 Fairbury 2 3 4 16 -- 25 Crete 14 11 9 5 -- 39 Fairbury--Mans 2, Robertson 5, M. Ohlde 10, I. Ohlde 2, McCord 5, Sipek 1. Crete--Kratochvil 2, Maly 5, Steuer 6, Henning 4, Wendt 2, Rasgorshek 6, Deisley 9, Crist 5. DILLER-ODELL 54, LEWISTON 43 Lewiston 9 9 11 14 -- 43 Diller-Odell 18 12 17 7 -- 54 Lewiston--K. Sanders 7, Dekoning 2, Christen 3, Weyers 25, M. Sanders 6. Diller-Odell--Meyerle 3, Swanson 4, Denner 6, Stanoshek 2, Weers 34, Hennerburg 5. FALLS CITY SH 53, HTRS 24 HTRS 5 4 3 12 -- 24 Falls City SH 14 17 17 5 -- 53 HTRS--Bohling 2, Howe 3, Shafer 2, Leech 3, Bredemeier 3, Dierberger 2, McNealy 7, Standerford 2. Falls City SH--Magdanz 6, Eickhoff 8, Witt 11, Malone 2, Wertenberger 6, Vonderschmidt 14, Frederick 2, Keller 4. STERLING 73, PAWNEE CITY 24 Sterling 22 20 20 11 -- 73 Pawnee City 12 3 7 2 -- 24 Sterling--Richardson 19, Dolbow 17, Lafferty 4, Ludemann 10, Bessey 5, Harms 7, Janssen 3, Boldt 8. Pawnee City--E. Lytle 6, Pierce 2, Branek 6, Blecha 2, Friendly 2, M. Lytle 6.

