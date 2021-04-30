Orangemen suffer setback against Ralston

Beatrice let an early lead slip away against Ralston Thursday at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

The Orangemen fell to the Rams 8-5, dropping their record to 13-2 on the season.

Beatrice jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but the Rams scored six runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-3 lead. Beatrice tried to get back into it with two runs in the sixth, but Ralston got two insurance runs in the seventh to win it 8-5.

Beatrice's first inning rally started with walks to Austin Burroughs and Adan Deboer. Tucker Timmerman then reached on an error, which allowed a run to score.

Caleb Jobman then walked to load the bases and Deegan Nelson reached on an error, which allowed another run to score. Connor Hamilton's sacrifice fly made it 3-0.

In the second inning, Beatrice got a two out triple from Burroughs, but were unable to score him.

Ralston's fourth inning rally started with three consecutive singles, which scored one run. Beatrice would retire the next two Ralston hitters, but a two-out single brought in another run to make it 3-2.

A walk then loaded the bases and an RBI single tied it 3-3. A walk forced in the go ahead run and a two RBI single made it 6-3.