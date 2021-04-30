Orangemen suffer setback against Ralston

Beatrice let an early lead slip away against Ralston Thursday at Christenson Field in Beatrice.
The Orangemen fell to the Rams 8-5, dropping their record to 13-2 on the season.
Beatrice jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but the Rams scored six runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-3 lead. Beatrice tried to get back into it with two runs in the sixth, but Ralston got two insurance runs in the seventh to win it 8-5.
Beatrice's first inning rally started with walks to Austin Burroughs and Adan Deboer. Tucker Timmerman then reached on an error, which allowed a run to score.
Caleb Jobman then walked to load the bases and Deegan Nelson reached on an error, which allowed another run to score. Connor Hamilton's sacrifice fly made it 3-0.
In the second inning, Beatrice got a two out triple from Burroughs, but were unable to score him.
Ralston's fourth inning rally started with three consecutive singles, which scored one run. Beatrice would retire the next two Ralston hitters, but a two-out single brought in another run to make it 3-2.
A walk then loaded the bases and an RBI single tied it 3-3. A walk forced in the go ahead run and a two RBI single made it 6-3.
Beatrice finally got its offense going in the bottom of the sixth. Deegan Nelson and Connor Hamilton led off with singles. Jaxson Blackburn's RBI single made it 6-4. Max Reis hen hit a sacrifice fly to make it 6-5.
Ralston got those two runs back in the seventh inning. An error and a fielder's choice led to one run. An RBI single brought in the second run to make it 8-5.
Beatrice tried to rally in the seventh inning. With two outs, Caleb Jobman doubled and Deegan Nelson singled to put runners at first and third and get the tying run to the plate. The rally would end there, though, making the final score 8-5.
The Orangemen had eight hits in the game. Deegan Nelson had two singles, an RBI and a run scored while Jaxson Blackburn had two singles and an RBI. Austin Burroughs had a triple, Caleb Jobman and Max Reis had a double each and Connor Hamilton had a single.
Tucker Timmerman pitched 3.2 innings, giving up six earned runs on five hits while striking out four and walking four. Austin Burroughs pitched 3.1 innings, giving up two unearned runs on three hits while striking out one and walking none.
Beatrice will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to the Lincoln High Tournament.