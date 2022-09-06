 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Orangemen tennis beats Nebraska City

  • 0

NEBRASKA CITY -- The Beatrice boys tennis team got off to a slow star this season, but might now be finding their stride.

The Orangemen defeated Nebraska City in a dual 6-3 on Thursday in Nebraska City.

Picking up wins for Beatrice were Nolan Marlatt 8-5, Michael Roschewski 8-6, Deighton Norris 8-4 and Maddox DeBoer 8-3.

The No. 2 doubles team of Michael Roschewski and Deighton Norris picked up an 8-6 win. The No. 3 doubles team of Maddox DeBoer and Nolan Marlatt picked up an 8-4 win.

On Friday, the Orangemen traveled to the Crete Invite and finished fourth. Placing fourth individually was Jacoby Hamm in No. 1 singles after picking up a tie break win over Kearney Catholic and an 8-2 win over Lincoln Northwest.

Also placing fourth was the No. 1 doubles team of Ty Dittbrenner and Michael Roschewski, picking up a tie break win over Kearney Catholic and an 8-5 win over Lincoln Northwest.

People are also reading…

At No. 2 singles, Nolan Marlatt won 8-6 over Lincoln Northwest and the No. 2 doubles team of Maddox DeBoer and Deighton Norris won 8-5 over Lincoln Northwest.

The Beatrice boys tennis team will be in action again on Friday when they travel to the York Invite.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Orangemen fall to Waverly 28-21

Orangemen fall to Waverly 28-21

Beatrice had upset on their mind against Waverly Friday night, but a defensive stop by Waverly in the fourth quarter sealed the win.

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Downs: Improvement on O-line, and three other Husker takeaways

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News