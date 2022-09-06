Orangemen tennis beats Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY -- The Beatrice boys tennis team got off to a slow star this season, but might now be finding their stride.

The Orangemen defeated Nebraska City in a dual 6-3 on Thursday in Nebraska City.

Picking up wins for Beatrice were Nolan Marlatt 8-5, Michael Roschewski 8-6, Deighton Norris 8-4 and Maddox DeBoer 8-3.

The No. 2 doubles team of Michael Roschewski and Deighton Norris picked up an 8-6 win. The No. 3 doubles team of Maddox DeBoer and Nolan Marlatt picked up an 8-4 win.

On Friday, the Orangemen traveled to the Crete Invite and finished fourth. Placing fourth individually was Jacoby Hamm in No. 1 singles after picking up a tie break win over Kearney Catholic and an 8-2 win over Lincoln Northwest.

Also placing fourth was the No. 1 doubles team of Ty Dittbrenner and Michael Roschewski, picking up a tie break win over Kearney Catholic and an 8-5 win over Lincoln Northwest.

At No. 2 singles, Nolan Marlatt won 8-6 over Lincoln Northwest and the No. 2 doubles team of Maddox DeBoer and Deighton Norris won 8-5 over Lincoln Northwest.

The Beatrice boys tennis team will be in action again on Friday when they travel to the York Invite.