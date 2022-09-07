 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orangemen tennis beats Ralston 8-1

RALSTON -- The Beatrice boys cross country teams went on the road and picked up an 8-1 win over Ralston.

Head coach Karen Dittbrenner said they changed up the lineup a bit knowing that Ralston had a young team.

Junior Jacob Mertz got his first start at varsity doubles and teamed up with Jacoby Hamm in No. 3 doubles and picked up an 8-4 win.

At No. 2 doubles, Jordan Zhang broke into the lineup to team up with Deighton Norris.

"Deighton and Jordan got off to a very slow start, but ended up with an 8-4 win," Dittbrenner said.

At No. 1 doubles, Ty Dittbrenner and Michael Roschewski picked up an 8-0 win.

The Orangemen won five of their six singles matches. At No. 1 singles, Jacoby Hamm won 8-2 while Nolan Marlatt won his No. 2 singles match 8-4.

At No. 3 singles, Ty Dittbrenner won 8-0. At No. 4 singles, Deighton Norris won 8-1. At No. 6 singles, Maddox DeBoer won 8-6.

With the win, Beatrice improves to 2-2 in duals on the season will have their next duals next Monday at a triangular in Omaha. Beatrice travels to the York Duke Invite on Friday.

