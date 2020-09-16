Orangemen tennis beats Ralston

"Connor and Carson had to battle to stay out of their heads and just play tennis," Dittbrenner said. "This was nice for both of them to get refocused and get the win."

Omaha Brownell-Talbot-Concordia couldn't play a full dual due to lack of numbers. In the matches that were played, the No. 1 doubles team of Colt Dittbrenner and Connor Freitag won 8-1 while the No. 2 doubles team of Max Meyer and Ty Dittbrenner won 8-0. It was the 50th career win for Meyer.

Connor Kelley picked up an 8-0 win in his singles match.

"Connor Followed the game plan and stayed in the match point by point and saw an outcome more like we hope for," Dittbrenner said.

At No. 2 singles, Carson Saathoff fell behind 4-1, but battled back for an 8-5 win.

"While today's outing wasn't his best, Carson found a way to get the team point," Dittbrenner said. "This is huge as we move forward in the season and need to just gut out some wins."

Next action for the Orangemen will be Saturday when they travel to the Omaha Skutt Invite where they will see tennis powerhouse teams like Lincoln Pius, Omaha Skutt and Mount Michael. On Monday, Beatric ewill travel to the rescheduled York Invite.

