Orangemen tennis beats Ralston

RALSTON -- The Beatrice boys tennis team traveled to Ralston on Tuesday for a triangular with the Rams and Omaha Brownell/Talbott-Concordia.
The Orangemen won their match over Ralston 7-2.
The No. 1 doubles team of Colt Dittbrenner and Connor Freitag won their match 8-2. Beatrice Coach Karen Dittbrenner said Freitag and Colt Dittbrenner's serving was key in the match.
"These efforts will pay off down the road as they stay the course, working on new things and making them into good habits," Dittbrenner said.
The No. 2 doubles team of Max Meyer and Ty Dittbrenner picked up an 8-1 win.
"These two dominated from start to finish with only one hiccup," Dittbrenner said. "They are doing much the same thing as the No. 1 team with working on some strategies and moving as a team during points."
The No. 3 doubles team of Tagg DeBoer and Conner Bruner fell in their match 8-4. It was the first varsity start for DeBoer.
"There were some good things that happened," Dittbrenner said. "There were things we can build on going forward."
Beatrice won five of the six singles matches. Picking up wins were Carson Saathoff winning 9-7, Connor Freitag winning 8-1, Colt Dittbrenner winning 8-2, Max Meyer winning 8-0 and Connor Bruner winning 8-4.
"Connor and Carson had to battle to stay out of their heads and just play tennis," Dittbrenner said. "This was nice for both of them to get refocused and get the win."
Omaha Brownell-Talbot-Concordia couldn't play a full dual due to lack of numbers. In the matches that were played, the No. 1 doubles team of Colt Dittbrenner and Connor Freitag won 8-1 while the No. 2 doubles team of Max Meyer and Ty Dittbrenner won 8-0. It was the 50th career win for Meyer.
Connor Kelley picked up an 8-0 win in his singles match.
"Connor Followed the game plan and stayed in the match point by point and saw an outcome more like we hope for," Dittbrenner said.
At No. 2 singles, Carson Saathoff fell behind 4-1, but battled back for an 8-5 win.
"While today's outing wasn't his best, Carson found a way to get the team point," Dittbrenner said. "This is huge as we move forward in the season and need to just gut out some wins."
Next action for the Orangemen will be Saturday when they travel to the Omaha Skutt Invite where they will see tennis powerhouse teams like Lincoln Pius, Omaha Skutt and Mount Michael. On Monday, Beatric ewill travel to the rescheduled York Invite.
