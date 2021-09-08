Orangemen tennis edges out Ralston

The Beatrice boys tennis team earned a hard fought win over Ralston Tuesday at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.

The Orangemen won the dual 5-4.

"Our play today had a few highlights, but overall we have to keep getting better," said Beatrice Coach Karen Dittbrenner.

Conner Bruner and Jordan Zhang both picked two wins each for Beatrice. They won their No. 2 doubles match 8-0 and then went on to win their No. 5 and No. 6 singles matches by scores of 8-1.

"Both played really well," Dittbrenner said. "They kept unforced errors to a minimum and dominated from start to finish."

Also picking up a win was the No. 1 doubles team of Jacoby Hamm and Ty Dittbrenner. They won in a tiebreak 13-11.

"This was not a great outing for these two, but they found a way to close it out and get the much needed point," Dittbrenner said.

Picking up the final point for Beatrice was Dittbrenner in his No. 2 singles match. He won the match 8-6.