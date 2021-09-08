Orangemen tennis edges out Ralston

The Beatrice boys tennis team earned a hard fought win over Ralston Tuesday at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.
The Orangemen won the dual 5-4.
"Our play today had a few highlights, but overall we have to keep getting better," said Beatrice Coach Karen Dittbrenner.
Conner Bruner and Jordan Zhang both picked two wins each for Beatrice. They won their No. 2 doubles match 8-0 and then went on to win their No. 5 and No. 6 singles matches by scores of 8-1.
"Both played really well," Dittbrenner said. "They kept unforced errors to a minimum and dominated from start to finish."
Also picking up a win was the No. 1 doubles team of Jacoby Hamm and Ty Dittbrenner. They won in a tiebreak 13-11.
"This was not a great outing for these two, but they found a way to close it out and get the much needed point," Dittbrenner said.
Picking up the final point for Beatrice was Dittbrenner in his No. 2 singles match. He won the match 8-6.
The Orangemen previously traveled to York for a dual and fell 5-4. Picking up wins in that dual was the No. 1 doubles team of Hamm and Dittbrenner winning by tiebreak. Tagg DeBoer won his No. 6 singles match, Zhang won his No. 5 singles match and Dittbrenner won his No. 3 singles match.
At the Crete Cardinal Classic on Friday, the No. 1 doubles team of Hamm and Dittbrenner won 8-4 over Wavelry and 8-5 over Crete. The No. 2 doubles team of Tagg DeBoer and Conner Bruner won 8-1 over Waverly. They also beat Crete.
Next action for the Orangemen tennis team will be Friday when they travel to the York Invite. They will be at home again on Monday when they host a triangular with Omaha Brownell Talbot and Omaha Roncalli.