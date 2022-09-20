Orangemen tennis hosts dual with Elkhorn

The Beatrice boys tennis team hosted Elkhorn Monday and narrowly lost the dual 5-4.

Prior to the dual, Beatrice's three seniors were honored for their dedication to the Beatrice tennis program. Those seniors were Jacoby Hamm, Nolan Marlatt and Jordan Zhang.

Beatrice made some changes in their doubles lineups, which head coach Karen Dittbrenner said made it difficult for her team to get going.

At No. 1 doubles, Ty Dittbrenner paired with Jordan Zhang to get an 8-6 win.

"Ty and Jordan had trouble getting things going and simply playing consistent simple tennis," said Karen Dittbrenner. "It was nice to see them string together some points at the end and close out the match at 8-6."

At No. 2 doubles, Deighton Norris paired with Michael Roschewski for the first time and fell 8-6.

"This was another match where consistency and simple tennis eluded us for much of the game resulting in a 6-8 loss," Dittbrenner said.

At No. 3 doubles, the senior duo of Jacoby Hamm and Nolan Marlatt paired together and fell 8-2.

At No. 1 singles, Jacoby Hamm battled a solid Kaito Hoori from Elkhorn and was able to come away with an 8-5 win.

"This was another match where Jacoby played smart, patient and consistent tennis," Dittbrenner said. "When you can put all three of these together, you usually like the outcome."

At No. 2 singles, Nolan Marlatt faced a solid Elkhorn player in Max Beard. He jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but then fell behind 4-3. He would still end up winning 9-7.

"Nolan did a great job of getting back to his game plan and was able to be both consistent and patient and earn himself a great 9-7 win over a very solid opponent," Dittbrenner said.

The final win of the night came at No. 3 singles where Ty Dittbrenner took on Elkhorn's previous No. 1 player, Lawson Clevenger.

"Ty was excited to get to play this kid that he has watched play at several tournaments," Dittbrenner said. "The guys played a back and forth match the entire way. It once again came down to which player was most consistent and patient. Ty finished the match with the win at 8-6."

The Beatrice tennis team will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to the Waverly Invite at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.