Orangemen tennis hosts home triangular

The Beatrice boys tennis team hosted Brownell Talbot/Concordia and Omaha Roncalli Monday in a triangular at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.
The Orangemen used the contest to try some new combinations and a change in rank order. Several kids were given a nod for a varsity match.
Picking up wins for Beatrice included Jacoby Hamm going 1-1 on the day in No. 1 singles action. He defeated Roncalli 8-5, but fell to BTC 8-4.
Ty Dittbrenner picked up two wins at No. 2 singles by scores of 8-1 and 8-3. At No. 3 singles, Carson Saathoff picked up two wins by scores of 8-6 and 8-0.
Conner Bruner picked up two wins at No. 4 singles. He won the first match 8-3 and the second match 8-4.
Tag DeBoer won 8-1 over his Omaha Roncalli opponent at No. 5 singles while Jordan Zhang won 8-3 over BTC at No. 5 singles. At No. 6 singles, Nolan Marlatt went 1-1 on the day, winning his match over Roncalli 8-5.
In doubles matches, the No. 3 team of Nolan Marlatt and Maddox DeBoer picked up a win over BTC 9-7.
"These two found a way to win after a tough outing in York on Friday," said Beatrice Coach Karen Dittbrenner. "I was pleased to see them come back and fight for a win."
Roncalli's No. 3 doubles team did not compete after one of their players suffered an injury in singles action.
Conner Bruner and Tag DeBoer went 1-1 on the day at No. 2 doubles, defeating BTC 8-4. At No. 1 doubles, Ty Dittbrenner paired with Carson Saathoff to defeat BTC 8-3. He then paired with Michael Roschewski, who was making his varsity debut, to defeat Roncalli 8-4.
"I was especially pleased with how Michael stepped in and played smart and confident, especially in the service game," Dittbrenner said. "He did a great job and took advantage of the opportunity."
There were also two milestone wins that occurred on Monday. Senior Carson Saathoff secured his 25th career varsity win.
"This was good to see after Carson was unable to compete for several days this last week," Dittbrenner said.
Sophomore Ty Dittbrenner secured his 50th career varsity win on Monday.
"Ty's matches are not always pretty or by the book, but he competes each time out and generally finds a way to win," said Karen Dittbrenner.
The Orangemen will be in action again on Thursday when Nebraska City comes to town. Beatrice will be honoring the senior tennis players before the matches start. On Saturday, the Orangemenw ill travel to South Sioux City to compete in the South Sioux City Invite.