Orangemen tennis hosts home triangular

The Beatrice boys tennis team hosted Brownell Talbot/Concordia and Omaha Roncalli Monday in a triangular at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.

The Orangemen used the contest to try some new combinations and a change in rank order. Several kids were given a nod for a varsity match.

Picking up wins for Beatrice included Jacoby Hamm going 1-1 on the day in No. 1 singles action. He defeated Roncalli 8-5, but fell to BTC 8-4.

Ty Dittbrenner picked up two wins at No. 2 singles by scores of 8-1 and 8-3. At No. 3 singles, Carson Saathoff picked up two wins by scores of 8-6 and 8-0.

Conner Bruner picked up two wins at No. 4 singles. He won the first match 8-3 and the second match 8-4.

Tag DeBoer won 8-1 over his Omaha Roncalli opponent at No. 5 singles while Jordan Zhang won 8-3 over BTC at No. 5 singles. At No. 6 singles, Nolan Marlatt went 1-1 on the day, winning his match over Roncalli 8-5.

In doubles matches, the No. 3 team of Nolan Marlatt and Maddox DeBoer picked up a win over BTC 9-7.

"These two found a way to win after a tough outing in York on Friday," said Beatrice Coach Karen Dittbrenner. "I was pleased to see them come back and fight for a win."