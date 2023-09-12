The Beatrice boys tennis team hosted a triangular with Omaha Roncalli and Brownell Talbot/Concordia Monday night at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.

The Orangemen also honored the team's eight seniors and their parents.

Picking up wins against Omaha Roncalli were the No. 1 doubles team of Maddox DeBoer and Ty Dittbrenner 8-0. The duo also picked up an 8-3 win over Brownell Talbot.

"Their serve was a weapon which allowed Maddox and Ty to play creatively and loose, which allowed them to settle in and get two wins," said head coach Karen Dittbrenner.

At No. 2 doubles, Michael Roschewski and Jacob Mertz teamed up to get an 8-2 win.

"This was the first time this pair played together," Dittbrenner said. "While they played against a less experiences team, it was nice to see them get a convincing win."

Picking up singles wins over Brownell Talbot were Ty Dittbrenner winning 8-2 at No. 4 singles; Maddox DeBoer winning 8-5 at No. 5 singles and Jacob Mertz winning 8-6 at No. 6 singles.

Picking up singles wins against Omaha Roncalli were Alfredo Benavides winning 8-0 at No. 2 singles and Collin Mangnall winning 8-0 at No. 3 singles.

The Orangemen defeated Roncalli 4-1 in the duals qualifier. They won the traditional match 5-4 against Brownell-Talbot/Concordia, but fell in the duals qualifier 3-2.

Next action for the Orangemen will be Saturday when they travel to South Sioux City for the six team Cardinal Invite.