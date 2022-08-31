Orangemen tennis season gets underway

The Beatrice boys tennis team has got three meets under their belt so far in the 2022 season.

They opened their season last Thursday at Lincoln Christian. Head coach Karen Dittbrenner said it was a tough outing against a very patient Lincoln Christian team.

In singles action, Beatrice went 1-5 against the Crusaders.

"Lincoln Christian singles players were content to hit the ball as many times as it took for our guys to make an error," Dittbrenner said. "At times, our guys got impatient and tried to put the ball away on poorly timed hits and consequently lost the battle. We are not used to seeing that from teams and we didn't do a good enough job changing our approach."

Jacoby Hamm was able to get the lone win for Beatrice in singles action.

"Jacoby was able to flip the score early in the match to go up 4-3 but couldn't quite finish it out and ended up grinding out a win in a tie break," Dittbrenner said.

The Orangemen played better in doubles action against Lincoln Christian, picking up wins at both No. 1 and No. 2 doub.es.

The No. 2 doubles team of Maddox DeBoer and Deighton Norris won 8-6 over their younger opponents.

"This was a great first varsity doubles match for these two and it was great to see them get the win," Dittbrenner said. "These boys should only get stronger as the season goes on."

At No. 1 doubles, Beatrice's only two returning starters from last year, Colt Dittbrenner and Jacoby Hamm, teamed up to win 8-3.

"Once they got going, these two dominated every aspect of this match," Dittbrenner said. "This gave us just a small glimpse of what might lie ahead for these two if they work hard in practice every day."

On Saturday, the Orangemen traveled to the Elkhorn Invite. The No. 1 doubles team of Hamm and Dittbrenner finished in third place after picking up wins over Waverly 8-4 and Elkhorn 8-4.

"They got a slow start and lost to Omaha Skutt for the first game of the day," Dittbrenner said. "This is a match-up they want to see again as they know that most of Skutt's points came on Orangemen hitting errors and poor serving by both guys."

Roschewski was also able to pick up a win in No. 2 singles over Omaha Roncalli 8-2 and the No. 2 doubles team of DeBoer and Norris beat Omaha Roncalli 8-0.

"These two narrowly lost to Omaha Skutt to open the day and are also looking forward to another outing with this team," Dittbrenner said.

Beatrice had their first home event of the season on Tuesday when they hosted York, but it didn't go well as the Orangemen got swept by the always strong York Dukes.

Beatrice will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to a dual at Nebraska City.